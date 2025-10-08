UGC NET 2025: Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

UGC NET (Image Source: Chatgpt)
UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates aspiring to apply for the positions of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or PhD admission can now submit their application forms on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across various centres in India.
The application fee for UGC NET December 2025 is ₹1,150 for candidates in the General category. Candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories will need to pay ₹600, while SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates are required to pay ₹325. Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.
