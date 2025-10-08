Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

UGC NET 2025: Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for UGC NET December 2025. Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

UGC NET 2025 Registration, UGC NET December 2025, UGC NET Apply Online, UGC NET Application Form 2025, ugcnet.nta.nic.in registration,

UGC NET (Image Source: Chatgpt)

UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates aspiring to apply for the positions of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or PhD admission can now submit their application forms on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Computer-Based Examination

As per the official notice, the UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across various centres in India.

UGC NET Application Fee

The application fee for UGC NET December 2025 is ₹1,150 for candidates in the General category. Candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories will need to pay ₹600, while SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates are required to pay ₹325. Payment can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

How to Apply for UGC NET Exam

  • Visit the official NTA UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the UGC NET December 2025 registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration process by entering basic details and creating a password.
  • Fill out the application form with academic and personal details.
  • Upload the required documents, including scanned photographs and signatures.
  • Pay the examination fee through the available online payment modes.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 03:09 pm

Education News

Big News

View All

Education News

