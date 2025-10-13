Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced by NTA

NTA has announced the dates for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. All the information is available here for candidates who wish to apply for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

UGC NET December 2025 (Image: AI)

UGC NET Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the December 2025 session on October 12. The UGC NET December 2025 examinations will commence on December 31, 2025, and conclude on January 7, 2026. To be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across the country, the UGC NET December 2025 examinations will be held for 85 subjects.

Check Exam City with This Link

While announcing the exam dates, the NTA informed that the notification for the exam centre city information will be made available on the NTA website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – 10 days before the commencement of the examination. This exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

Until When Can One Register

The NTA UGC NET December 2025 application process is still ongoing. It began on October 7, and the registration link will remain open until November 7. Candidates will also get an opportunity to make corrections in their UGC NET December 2025 application form between November 10 and November 12.

These Documents Will Be Required

The NTA had earlier urged candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar card, UDID card, and category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) are valid while filling out the UGC NET 2025 December application form. This step has been taken to avoid any kind of errors in the later stages of the admission process.

Check the Website

Candidates aspiring to appear for the UGC NET December 2025 are advised to regularly check the official NTA website nta.ac.in and the UGC NET portal ugcnet.nta.nic.in for further updates, detailed instructions, and notices regarding UGC NET December 2025.

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 12:18 pm

English News / Education News / UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced by NTA

