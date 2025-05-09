UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Date Change: What is the New Schedule? According to the official notice released by NTA: Last date for online application: 12 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM) Last date for payment of examination fee: 13 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Application correction window opening date: Until 14 May 2025 Candidates can pay the fee through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. UGC-NET June 2025: Opportunity to Correct Applications After the application process is over, NTA will give candidates another opportunity to correct their application forms. The correction facility will only be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and the deadline will be 14 May.

UGC-NET June 2025: How to Apply? Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in Register – Fill in your personal, academic, and contact information. Upload documents – Scan and upload your recent photograph and signature.

Pay the fee – Pay the fee through the available options. Submit the form and take a printout – Keep a printout for future reference. Purpose of the Examination – The UGC-NET examination is conducted for the following purposes:

– Selection for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions – For Assistant Professor positions only – Eligibility for admission to PhD This examination is an important step towards an academic career in universities and colleges across India.

This is the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied. Fill out the form in time and carefully check the details to avoid any mistakes in the application.