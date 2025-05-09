scriptUGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

UGC NET June 2025 registration last date extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for applying for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates can now apply until 11:59 PM on 12 May.

BharatMay 09, 2025 / 02:39 pm

Patrika Desk

UGC-NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for online applications for the UGC-NET June 2025 examination. Interested candidates can now apply until 11:59 PM on 12 May. This decision was taken following various requests received from candidates.

UGC-NET June 2025: Application Date Change: What is the New Schedule?

According to the official notice released by NTA:

Last date for online application: 12 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM)

Last date for payment of examination fee: 13 May 2025 (until 11:59 PM)
Application correction window opening date: Until 14 May 2025

Candidates can pay the fee through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

UGC-NET June 2025: Opportunity to Correct Applications

After the application process is over, NTA will give candidates another opportunity to correct their application forms. The correction facility will only be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in and the deadline will be 14 May.

UGC-NET June 2025: How to Apply?

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Register – Fill in your personal, academic, and contact information.

Upload documents – Scan and upload your recent photograph and signature.
Pay the fee – Pay the fee through the available options.

Submit the form and take a printout – Keep a printout for future reference.

Purpose of the Examination

The UGC-NET examination is conducted for the following purposes:
Selection for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions

For Assistant Professor positions only

Eligibility for admission to PhD

This examination is an important step towards an academic career in universities and colleges across India.
This is the last opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied. Fill out the form in time and carefully check the details to avoid any mistakes in the application.

News / Education News / UGC-NET June 2025: Application Deadline Extended

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Suspended Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

Jaisalmer

India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

in 5 hours

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

National News

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

51 minutes ago

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

Jaipur

Rajasthan Border on High Alert: Bunkers Built, Villages Evacuated as Large-Scale Activity Reported in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bikaner

in 1 hour

Latest Education News

CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

Results

CBSE Result 2025: Check 10th & 12th Results on These 3 Websites

in 5 hours

CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced

Education News

CG Board Result: 10th and 12th Exam Results Announced

17 hours ago

RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

Education News

RAS Recruitment 2023: Third Phase of Interviews Scheduled for May 19-28

21 hours ago

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

Gwalior

20,000 jobs in MP: energy department proposes major recruitment

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.