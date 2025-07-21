UGC NET June 2025 Result Out Tomorrow: Download Your Scorecard by These Steps

Millions of candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2025 examination have received some welcome news. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the results date. All candidates can now check their UGC NET Result June 2025 on 22 July 2025 by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
NTA confirmed on its X handle that ‘the result of the UGC NET June 2025 cycle will be released on 22 July 2025.’
This has generated a wave of anticipation among students, who are eagerly awaiting their scores.
According to the information bulletin released by NTA, the result preparation process is as follows:
Follow these steps to check your result:
Website traffic may be high during the result announcement; please be patient.
Keep your registration details ready.
Use NTA's helpline in case of any issues.
The UGC NET June 2025 result is just hours away. Candidates who appeared for this examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website and check their scorecards.