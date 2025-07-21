21 July 2025,

UGC NET June 2025 Result Out Tomorrow: Download Your Scorecard by These Steps

The UGC NET June 2025 results will be announced on 22 July. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

UGC NET Result June 2025
UGC NET Result June 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Millions of candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2025 examination have received some welcome news. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the results date. All candidates can now check their UGC NET Result June 2025 on 22 July 2025 by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA Confirms Result Date

NTA confirmed on its X handle that ‘the result of the UGC NET June 2025 cycle will be released on 22 July 2025.’

This has generated a wave of anticipation among students, who are eagerly awaiting their scores.

How are the Results and Cut-off Determined?

According to the information bulletin released by NTA, the result preparation process is as follows:

  • Only candidates who appeared for both papers will be considered eligible.
  • Only 6% of candidates will be declared qualified for Assistant Professor.
  • General and EWS categories require a minimum of 40% marks, while SC, ST, OBC (Non Creamy Layer), PwD, and transgender candidates require 35% marks.
  • Seat allocation will be based on the central government's reservation policy.
  • Slots for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) are also determined according to reservation.

Information Regarding the Examination and Answer Key

  • The UGC NET June 2025 examination was held from 25 June to 29 June.
  • The provisional answer key was released on 5 July.
  • Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections between 6 and 8 July.
  • Now, it's time for the results to be announced.

How to Check the Result

Follow these steps to check your result:

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Result’ link.
  • Enter the required information such as registration number and date of birth.
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen after submission.
  • Download and save the PDF.

Important Advice

Website traffic may be high during the result announcement; please be patient.

Keep your registration details ready.

Use NTA's helpline in case of any issues.

The UGC NET June 2025 result is just hours away. Candidates who appeared for this examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website and check their scorecards.

UGC NET June 2025 Result Out Tomorrow: Download Your Scorecard by These Steps
