NTA Set to Release UGC NET June 2025 Results on July 22

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination on 22 July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The results will also include subject-wise cutoff marks, which will be different for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission.
The UGC NET June session examination was conducted between 25 and 29 June 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm, both in CBT mode. After the examination, the provisional answer key was released on 5 July, and the process of raising objections remained open from 6 to 8 July 2025.
To view the result, first go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Result’ link on the website's homepage.
Enter your application number and date of birth on the login page.
After submitting, the result will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
In the December 2024 session of the UGC NET examination, a total of 5,158 candidates were declared eligible for JRF, and 53,279 for Assistant Professor. In addition, 114,445 candidates were deemed eligible for PhD admission. A total of 849,166 candidates registered for that session, including 477,397 women, 371,718 men, and 51 third-gender candidates.