NTA Set to Release UGC NET June 2025 Results on July 22

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination on 22 July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. The results will also include subject-wise cutoff marks, which will be different for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission.