Education News

No More Arbitrary Fee Cuts: UGC Makes Refund Rules Stricter for Colleges

The UGC has issued new guidelines regarding fee refunds. According to these, if a student cancels their admission within the stipulated time after taking admission, their money will be refunded as per the rules.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

UGC

UGC Released New Guideline For Colleges (Image-UGC)

UGC New Guidelines: There have been frequent disputes between students and college management regarding colleges not refunding student fees. Often, after taking admission in a college, students cancel their admission upon securing a place in a better college or course. In such situations, many colleges do not refund the full fee or impose heavy deductions. Keeping this in mind, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an order. UGC has tightened the rules for fee refunds from the new session, so that students do not face financial loss and can choose their preferred college or course. Under the new guidelines, no college will be able to act arbitrarily with students anymore.

UGC New Guidelines: Know the Rules

All government and private higher education institutions will have to compulsorily follow these rules. If any institution violates these provisions, the UGC can take strict action against it. UGC has set a clear timeline for fee refunds. If a student cancels their admission or migrates to another institution by September 30, 2026, the college will have to refund the entire fee without any deduction. On the other hand, for cancellations between October 1 and October 31, 2026, the institution can deduct a maximum of ₹1,000 as processing charges.

Institutions where the admission process continues even after October 31, 2026, will be subject to UGC's October 2018 notification. Under that rule, the percentage of fee refund will be determined based on the last date of admission. This policy will not only apply to the 2025–26 academic session but will also remain effective in the future until UGC amends it.

Colleges to Return Original Documents to Students

UGC has warned all colleges and universities that strict action will be taken against them for violating the new rules. This includes cancellation of the institution's recognition, reduction in recognition, or rejection of applications for new online/ODL programmes. Furthermore, colleges will not be able to withhold any student's original documents. Previously, many students had complained that institutions did not return their certificates, causing them difficulties in taking admission to other colleges.

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 01:38 pm

English News / Education News / No More Arbitrary Fee Cuts: UGC Makes Refund Rules Stricter for Colleges

