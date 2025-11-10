No More Arbitrary Fee Cuts: UGC Makes Refund Rules Stricter for Colleges

UGC New Guidelines: There have been frequent disputes between students and college management regarding colleges not refunding student fees. Often, after taking admission in a college, students cancel their admission upon securing a place in a better college or course. In such situations, many colleges do not refund the full fee or impose heavy deductions. Keeping this in mind, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an order. UGC has tightened the rules for fee refunds from the new session, so that students do not face financial loss and can choose their preferred college or course. Under the new guidelines, no college will be able to act arbitrarily with students anymore.