UGC Releases List of 22 Fake Universities; See the Details

According to the list released by UGC, Delhi has 10 such institutions operating without recognition. Following Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has 4, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have 2 each, while Maharashtra and Puducherry have 1 fake university each. The UGC has taken a strict stance after the case of the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, came to light. Investigations revealed that this institution is neither recognised by the central government nor by any state government.