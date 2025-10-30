Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UGC Releases List of 22 Fake Universities; See the Details

UGC has released a list of 22 fake universities across the country. The highest number of 10 fake institutions were found in Delhi. Learn which colleges are giving degrees without recognition and how students should be cautious.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Image: AI

UGC Fake University List: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of several universities across the country, which includes the names of 22 fake universities. These institutions are distributing degrees by claiming to be universities without any recognition. The commission has clearly stated that these institutions are not permitted to grant degrees under the UGC Act 1956. This means any degree obtained from here will not be valid for jobs or further studies.

Delhi has the most fake universities

According to the list released by UGC, Delhi has 10 such institutions operating without recognition. Following Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has 4, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have 2 each, while Maharashtra and Puducherry have 1 fake university each. The UGC has taken a strict stance after the case of the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, came to light. Investigations revealed that this institution is neither recognised by the central government nor by any state government.

Full list of fake universities

Andhra Pradesh:

  • Christ New Testament Deemed University (Guntur)
  • Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Delhi:

  • All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Alipur
  • Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi.
  • United Nations University, Delhi
  • Vocational University, Delhi
  • ADR-Centric Judicial University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008
  • Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
  • Vishwavidyalaya for Self-Employment, Rojgar Seva Sadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
  • Spiritual University (Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
  • World Peace of United Nations University (WPUUN), No-201, 2nd Floor, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitam Pura, New Delhi-110034
  • Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, First Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Kerala:

  • International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode
  • St. John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra:

  • Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry:

  • Shri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet

Uttar Pradesh:

  • Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Prayag (Allahabad)
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
  • Indian Education Council, Lucknow
  • Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal:

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
  • Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

UGC's Appeal

The commission has appealed to students to verify the recognition of any college or university before taking admission. Many institutions run degree courses without permission and trap innocent students. Therefore, it is very important to check on the UGC website or official channels to avoid impacting your future.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

30 Oct 2025 12:21 pm

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 12:20 pm

English News / Education News / UGC Releases List of 22 Fake Universities; See the Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025: Increase in Vacancies for IBPS Clerk Recruitment, Highest Jump in This State

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025
Education News

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025
Education News

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates Released, Know the Full Schedule

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates
Education News

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

MP Police Constable Admit card 2025
Education News

Shocking Report by Education Ministry Reveals 8,000 Schools With Zero Admissions Have Over 20,000 Teachers

teacher
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.