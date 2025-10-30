UGC Releases List of 22 Fake Universities; See the Details

Image: AI
UGC Fake University List: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of several universities across the country, which includes the names of 22 fake universities. These institutions are distributing degrees by claiming to be universities without any recognition. The commission has clearly stated that these institutions are not permitted to grant degrees under the UGC Act 1956. This means any degree obtained from here will not be valid for jobs or further studies.
According to the list released by UGC, Delhi has 10 such institutions operating without recognition. Following Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has 4, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have 2 each, while Maharashtra and Puducherry have 1 fake university each. The UGC has taken a strict stance after the case of the Institute of Management and Engineering located in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, came to light. Investigations revealed that this institution is neither recognised by the central government nor by any state government.
The commission has appealed to students to verify the recognition of any college or university before taking admission. Many institutions run degree courses without permission and trap innocent students. Therefore, it is very important to check on the UGC website or official channels to avoid impacting your future.
