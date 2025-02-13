scriptUGC Takes Action Against Rajasthan University | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UGC Takes Action Against Rajasthan University

UGC Takes Action Against Rajasthan University: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice against a university in Rajasthan. See the notice here – [Insert URL if available from original source].

JhunjhunuFeb 13, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan University
UGC Takes Action Against Rajasthan University: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice against a university in Rajasthan. The UGC has taken strict action against Shri Jagdish Prasad Jhabarmal Tibdevala University, located in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, prohibiting it from admitting students to its PhD programme for the next five years.

Adherence to UGC Regulations is Mandatory

Every university must adhere to UGC guidelines to run a PhD programme. These include PhD admission rules, the requirement to publish research papers, and thesis submission regulations. If a university fails to comply with these rules, the UGC may revoke its recognition.

Action Taken Against Three Universities Earlier

Earlier, action was taken against educational institutions in different districts of Rajasthan for issuing fake degrees and non-compliance with regulations. In January, three universities in Rajasthan were banned for the next 5 years. These included OPJS University (Churu), Sunrise University (Alwar), and Singhania University (Jhunjhunu).

