UGC Takes Action Against Rajasthan University

Adherence to UGC Regulations is Mandatory Every university must adhere to UGC guidelines to run a PhD programme. These include PhD admission rules, the requirement to publish research papers, and thesis submission regulations. If a university fails to comply with these rules, the UGC may revoke its recognition.

Action Taken Against Three Universities Earlier Earlier, action was taken against educational institutions in different districts of Rajasthan for issuing fake degrees and non-compliance with regulations. In January, three universities in Rajasthan were banned for the next 5 years. These included OPJS University (Churu), Sunrise University (Alwar), and Singhania University (Jhunjhunu).