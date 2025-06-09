UGC Validates Dual Degrees Awarded Before 2022

What is the issue? On 13 April 2022, the UGC issued a notification clarifying that students could pursue two degrees simultaneously, but this provision would only apply from that date onwards. Degrees obtained concurrently before 13 April 2022 were deemed invalid.

According to those UGC guidelines, if a student had obtained two degrees concurrently before 13 April 2022, they would not be recognised, and the student could not claim any benefits based on them. What has changed? In its meeting on 3 April 2025, the UGC decided to amend this old rule. Subsequently, revised guidelines were issued on 5 June 2025. Under the new rules, if a student obtained two degrees concurrently before 13 April 2022, and these degrees were obtained in compliance with UGC standards, they will now be recognised.

Under what conditions will dual degrees be valid? According to the UGC, certain conditions must be met to pursue two degrees concurrently. The timings of both courses should not clash. Students can pursue both courses in physical mode, but class timings must be different.