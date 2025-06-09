scriptUGC Validates Dual Degrees Awarded Before 2022 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UGC Validates Dual Degrees Awarded Before 2022

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a significant decision, declaring dual degrees obtained concurrently before 2022 as valid from 2025 onwards. Learn about the new rules and conditions for recognition.

Jun 09, 2025 / 11:27 am

Patrika Desk

Dual Degree UGC: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has amended its guidelines on dual degrees, offering significant relief to students. Degrees obtained concurrently before 2022 will now be considered valid, provided the degree acquisition process adhered to UGC standards.

What is the issue?

On 13 April 2022, the UGC issued a notification clarifying that students could pursue two degrees simultaneously, but this provision would only apply from that date onwards. Degrees obtained concurrently before 13 April 2022 were deemed invalid.
According to those UGC guidelines, if a student had obtained two degrees concurrently before 13 April 2022, they would not be recognised, and the student could not claim any benefits based on them.

What has changed?

In its meeting on 3 April 2025, the UGC decided to amend this old rule. Subsequently, revised guidelines were issued on 5 June 2025. Under the new rules, if a student obtained two degrees concurrently before 13 April 2022, and these degrees were obtained in compliance with UGC standards, they will now be recognised.

Under what conditions will dual degrees be valid?

According to the UGC, certain conditions must be met to pursue two degrees concurrently.

The timings of both courses should not clash.

Students can pursue both courses in physical mode, but class timings must be different.
One course can be in physical mode and the other in distance or online mode.

Why is this a relief for students?

This amendment will provide relief to thousands of students who completed two degrees concurrently before 2022 and were concerned about their recognition. These degrees will now be considered valid, preventing any obstacles to employment and higher education opportunities.

