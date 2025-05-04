scriptUnion Bank Announces 500 Specialist Officer Vacancies: Exam Pattern and Passing Marks Detailed | Latest News | Patrika News
Union Bank Announces 500 Specialist Officer Vacancies: Exam Pattern and Passing Marks Detailed

Exam Pattern for Specialist Officers Union Bank has announced recruitment for 500 Specialist Officer (SO) positions. Details regarding the exam pattern and passing marks are available here.

May 04, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

Union Bank Recruitment Exam Pattern
Union Bank Recruitment Exam Pattern: Union Bank has announced 500 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) positions. This is a good opportunity for young people seeking jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment. To apply, visit the Union Bank official website: unionbankofindia.co.in. If you are applying for this exam, you should also know the exam pattern and passing marks.

Exam Timing

This exam will have a total of 150 questions and will be worth 225 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. There will be negative marking; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be in two parts, Part I and Part II. 75 minutes will be allotted for each part.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be in two parts. Part 1 will consist of questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. Part II will contain questions related to professional knowledge relevant to the post.

Eligibility Criteria

Please note that these vacancies are for the Credit and IT sectors. The educational qualification are different for candidates applying to both fields. See below:

Assistant Manager (Credit)

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. A professional degree such as CA, CMA, CS, or MBA/PGDM/PGDBM in Finance is also required. Relevant experience is also necessary.
Assistant Manager (IT)

Candidates must have a BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc/M.Tech (5-year) degree in Computer Science/IT. At least one year of work experience is mandatory.

