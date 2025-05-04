Union Bank Announces 500 Specialist Officer Vacancies: Exam Pattern and Passing Marks Detailed

Exam Timing This exam will have a total of 150 questions and will be worth 225 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. There will be negative marking; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be in two parts, Part I and Part II. 75 minutes will be allotted for each part.

Exam Pattern The exam will be in two parts. Part 1 will consist of questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. Part II will contain questions related to professional knowledge relevant to the post.

Eligibility Criteria Please note that these vacancies are for the Credit and IT sectors. The educational qualification are different for candidates applying to both fields. See below: Assistant Manager (Credit) Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. A professional degree such as CA, CMA, CS, or MBA/PGDM/PGDBM in Finance is also required. Relevant experience is also necessary.

Assistant Manager (IT) Candidates must have a BE/B.Tech/MCA/MSc/M.Tech (5-year) degree in Computer Science/IT. At least one year of work experience is mandatory.