Union Bank Announces More than 200 Wealth Manager Vacancies for 2025

Union Bank Recruitment 2025: Youth seeking banking jobs have a great opportunity. Union Bank of India has released a notification for bumper recruitment for the post of Wealth Manager. The application process for this recruitment began on August 5, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until August 25, 2025. A total of 250 candidates will be selected. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website of Union Bank, unionbankofindia.co.in.