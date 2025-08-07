7 August 2025,

Union Bank Announces More than 200 Wealth Manager Vacancies for 2025

Candidates applying must be between the ages of 25 and 35 years.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Union Bank Recruitment 2025
Union Bank Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Union Bank Recruitment 2025: Youth seeking banking jobs have a great opportunity. Union Bank of India has released a notification for bumper recruitment for the post of Wealth Manager. The application process for this recruitment began on August 5, 2025, and interested candidates can apply online until August 25, 2025. A total of 250 candidates will be selected. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website of Union Bank, unionbankofindia.co.in.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 250 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Of these, 103 posts are reserved for the General category. 25 posts are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 67 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), 37 for the Scheduled Caste (SC), and 18 for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, the candidate must possess a full-time 2-year Post Graduate degree in any one course from an institution or university recognised by the Government of India. This includes MBA, MMS, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPM, and PGDM courses. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be viewed.

Age Limit
The age limit for applying is a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Selection Process

Depending on the number of candidates, the selection process may have one or more stages. This may include an online exam, group discussion, application scrutiny, and a personal interview.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website of Union Bank, unionbankofindia.co.in.
  • On the website's home page, click on the SO Recruitment 2025 link available in the "Recruitment" section.
  • Create a new registration and log in.
  • Then fill out the application form and upload all necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Finally, save the completed application form and take a printout.

