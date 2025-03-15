scriptUNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes

UNIRAJ: It is mandatory to carry a printout of your admit card to the examination centre. Along with the admit card, bring a valid identity proof (ID Proof). Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

JaipurMar 15, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

UNIRAJ: The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ), Jaipur, has released online admit cards for Part 2 and 3 examinations of UG courses for 2025. These admit cards are available for Regular, Ex-, and Non-Collegiate students. The university has released admit cards for students from Arts, Commerce, Social Science, and Science streams.
Admit cards can also be downloaded directly from this link: UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, uniraj.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Examination Portal” link.

On the new page, select the “Theory Admit Card” option.

Now log in by entering your registration number and date of birth.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen; check it carefully.

Download the admit card and keep a printout safe.

UNIRAJ Admit Card: Important Instructions

Keep a printout of the admit card with you at the examination centre. Carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card. Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. It is crucial for candidates to follow all examination rules. For any further information, visit the university’s official website, uniraj.ac.in.

News / Education News / UNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

UP News

Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

in 13 minutes

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

World

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

1 hour ago

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

in 5 hours

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

7 minutes ago

Latest Education News

UNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes

Education News

UNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes

in 5 hours

QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras and More

Education News

QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras and More

2 days ago

IGNOU Releases Admit Cards for BSc Nursing and BEd Exams

Education News

IGNOU Releases Admit Cards for BSc Nursing and BEd Exams

2 days ago

IIT Bombay Admissions: 5-Year Ranking and Placement Record

Education News

IIT Bombay Admissions: 5-Year Ranking and Placement Record

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.