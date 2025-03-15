UNIRAJ 2025 Admit Cards Released for UG Programmes

Admit cards can also be downloaded directly from this link: UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025
UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card First, visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, uniraj.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the “Examination Portal” link. On the new page, select the “Theory Admit Card” option. Now log in by entering your registration number and date of birth.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen; check it carefully. Download the admit card and keep a printout safe.
UNIRAJ Admit Card: Important Instructions Keep a printout of the admit card with you at the examination centre. Carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card. Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. It is crucial for candidates to follow all examination rules. For any further information, visit the university’s official website, uniraj.ac.in.