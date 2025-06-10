Uniraj 2025 Results: Check BA, BSc Results via Direct Link

scriptUniraj 2025 Results: Check BA, BSc Results via Direct Link | Latest News | Patrika News
The results declared include several courses such as BA Economics, BA English, BA Geography, BSc Physics, BSc Chemistry, BSc Mathematics, and many others.

Jun 10, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

University of Rajasthan: Important news has been released for Uniraj (Rajasthan University) students. The university has declared the results for the first and third semesters of BA and BSc courses for the academic year 2024-25. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the university’s official website: result.uniraj.ac.in.

Results Released for these Courses

The results declared include BA Economics, BA English, BA Geography, BSc Physics, BSc Chemistry, BSc Mathematics, and several other subjects. Students are advised to check their results as soon as possible to ensure timely completion of further studies or documentation processes.

How to Check Uniraj BA, BSc Result 2025

To view the result, first open the website: https://result.uniraj.ac.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the link related to “BA/BSc 1st & 3rd Semester Results 2025”.
Enter your roll number and date of birth (or other necessary information).
Click on the “Submit” button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and also take a printout for future use.

About Rajasthan University

Rajasthan University was established in 1947. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the state, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. Students are advised to regularly visit the university website, www.uniraj.ac.in, for future information and updates.

