Uniraj 2025 Results: Check BA, BSc Results via Direct Link

Results Released for these Courses The results declared include BA Economics, BA English, BA Geography, BSc Physics, BSc Chemistry, BSc Mathematics, and several other subjects. Students are advised to check their results as soon as possible to ensure timely completion of further studies or documentation processes.

How to Check Uniraj BA, BSc Result 2025 To view the result, first open the website: https://result.uniraj.ac.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the link related to “BA/BSc 1st & 3rd Semester Results 2025”.

Enter your roll number and date of birth (or other necessary information).

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and also take a printout for future use.