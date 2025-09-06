Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UNIRAJ B.Ed Results 2025 Released: Check Part 1 & 2 Results Online

UNIRAJ has declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first and second-year examinations. Details are inside.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

UNIRAJ Result 2025
UNIRAJ Result 2025 (Image: Patrika)

UNIRAJ Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University has announced the results for B.Ed Part 1 and 2. The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first and second-year examinations. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check and download their results from the official website. Examinees can now view their results on the university's official website, result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number and password to check their results.

When were the examinations held?

The University of Rajasthan conducted the B.Ed examinations at various examination centres across the state. The B.Ed first-year examination was held between 2 July and 11 July 2025. The B.Ed second-year examination was held from 4 July to 14 July 2025. The results have now been released. In case of any discrepancies or errors in the result, immediately contact the examination department of the concerned college or university.

How to check the result

  • To view the result, first visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, result.uniraj.ac.in.
  • Click on the 'B.Ed Part 1/2 Result' link available on the homepage of the website.
  • Now enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
  • Submit after filling in the details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

UNIRAJ Result 2025

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 05:58 pm

English News / Education News / UNIRAJ B.Ed Results 2025 Released: Check Part 1 & 2 Results Online
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.