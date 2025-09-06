UNIRAJ B.Ed Results 2025 Released: Check Part 1 & 2 Results Online

UNIRAJ Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University has announced the results for B.Ed Part 1 and 2. The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first and second-year examinations. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check and download their results from the official website. Examinees can now view their results on the university's official website, result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number and password to check their results.
The University of Rajasthan conducted the B.Ed examinations at various examination centres across the state. The B.Ed first-year examination was held between 2 July and 11 July 2025. The B.Ed second-year examination was held from 4 July to 14 July 2025. The results have now been released. In case of any discrepancies or errors in the result, immediately contact the examination department of the concerned college or university.