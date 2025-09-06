UNIRAJ B.Ed Results 2025 Released: Check Part 1 & 2 Results Online

UNIRAJ Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan University has announced the results for B.Ed Part 1 and 2. The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first and second-year examinations. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check and download their results from the official website. Examinees can now view their results on the university's official website, result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates will need their registration number and password to check their results.