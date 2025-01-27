UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses

University of Rajasthan: A Wide Range of Courses Offered The University of Rajasthan offers admissions to students in UG and PG programmes, certificate courses, and other courses. The university is known for its flagship courses such as B.Tech and MBA. Courses are available in various disciplines, including Arts, Science, Management, Law, Education, and Social Sciences.

UNIRAJ: Admission Process Admission to the University of Rajasthan is granted based on both entrance examinations and merit. The university also offers admissions through examinations such as PIM-MAT, NEET SS, NEET PG, and URATPG. Meritorious students are also provided scholarships through Rajasthan government schemes.

UNIRAJ Admit Card: How to Download To download the admit card, first visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, univraj.org. On the website’s homepage, click on the “Examination” option under the “Student Life” section.

Go to the link related to the admit card on the new page. Select the admit card link for your UG or PG semester examination. Fill in your login details and click on the submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card using the download option.