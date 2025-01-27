scriptUNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses

University of Rajasthan: The University of Rajasthan offers undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs, as well as certificate and other courses. This university is known for its prominent courses such as B.Tech and MBA.

JaipurJan 27, 2025 / 04:11 pm

Patrika Desk

UNIRAJ Admit Card

UNIRAJ Admit Card

University of Rajasthan: The University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ) has released the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations for 2025. Students who have registered for the UG and PG examinations can download their admit cards from the university’s official website, univraj.org. Examinations for UG and PG Semester I and III in Arts, Science, and Commerce subjects will be held between January and February 2025. The detailed examination timetable is also available on the official website.

University of Rajasthan: A Wide Range of Courses Offered

The University of Rajasthan offers admissions to students in UG and PG programmes, certificate courses, and other courses. The university is known for its flagship courses such as B.Tech and MBA. Courses are available in various disciplines, including Arts, Science, Management, Law, Education, and Social Sciences.

UNIRAJ: Admission Process

Admission to the University of Rajasthan is granted based on both entrance examinations and merit. The university also offers admissions through examinations such as PIM-MAT, NEET SS, NEET PG, and URATPG. Meritorious students are also provided scholarships through Rajasthan government schemes.

UNIRAJ Admit Card: How to Download

To download the admit card, first visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan, univraj.org.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “Examination” option under the “Student Life” section.
Go to the link related to the admit card on the new page.

Select the admit card link for your UG or PG semester examination.

Fill in your login details and click on the submit button.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card using the download option.

News / Education News / UNIRAJ Releases Admit Cards for UG and PG Courses

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

National News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Sangam

in 4 hours

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

1 hour ago

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

44 minutes ago

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

just now

Latest Education News

School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed on This Day in February—Is Your School Included? Find Out Here

Education News

School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed on This Day in February—Is Your School Included? Find Out Here

in 5 hours

SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

Education News

SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

in 27 minutes

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

Results

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

in 12 minutes

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

Education News

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.