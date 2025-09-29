UNIRAJ Result: Rajasthan University Releases Results for BSc, BEd, BA, and More Courses; Check Directly Via This Link

To check the result, first, visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.

Navigate to the “Students Corner” section on the website's homepage.

Click on the “Results” link provided there.

Now, log in by entering your roll number and date of birth.

After this, the scorecard will appear on your screen.

Carefully review the marks obtained and download the result.

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference.