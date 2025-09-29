Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

UNIRAJ Result: Rajasthan University Releases Results for BSc, BEd, BA, and More Courses; Check Directly Via This Link

If a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained in their UNIRAJ result, or if they believe their marks are incorrect, they have the option to apply for re-evaluation.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

UNIRAJ Result

UNIRAJ Result: An important update has been released regarding the UNIRAJ Result. Rajasthan University (Uniraj) has released the examination results for several courses today, 28 September 2025. Students who participated in examinations such as BSc-BEd, BEd Special, BA Part-III, and others can now check their results on the official website, uniraj.ac.in. To view the results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

UNIRAJ Result: How to Check the Result

To check the result, first, visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in.
Navigate to the “Students Corner” section on the website's homepage.
Click on the “Results” link provided there.
Now, log in by entering your roll number and date of birth.
After this, the scorecard will appear on your screen.
Carefully review the marks obtained and download the result.
Do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

UNIRAJ Result Direct Link

UNIRAJ Result: Details to Check

Students should definitely check the following details in their result. This includes the student's name, parents' names, date of birth, examination name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, rank, and passing status, which must be verified. The marksheet clearly states the student's college name, course details, subject-wise marks, and total marks obtained.

Re-evaluation Option

If any student is not satisfied with the marks obtained in their result, or if they believe their marks are incorrect, they can apply for re-evaluation. A separate process for this will be made available on the university's official website. Rajasthan University has already released the results for various parts of courses such as BA, BCA, BSc, and BBA.

Education News

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 10:00 am

UNIRAJ Result: Rajasthan University Releases Results for BSc, BEd, BA, and More Courses; Check Directly Via This Link

