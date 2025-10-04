Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Over 65,000 Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts to be Filled in Uttar Pradesh

Out of 7952 Anganwadi Karyakatri posts, 2123 posts are carried over from the previous recruitment. Additionally, 5523 new posts will be created due to the opening of new Anganwadi centres. Furthermore, out of 61,254 Sahayika posts, 38,994 posts have become vacant due to retirement (completion of 62 years of age) and death.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

UP Anganwadi Bharti

UP Anganwadi Recruitment (AI Image-Grok)

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025: Good news has emerged for women interested in working in Anganwadi centres in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process to fill thousands of vacant positions for Anganwadi workers and helpers. Recruitment will be conducted for 7,952 Anganwadi worker and 61,254 Anganwadi helper posts in the state. A selection committee has been formed in each district under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate for this purpose. The Directorate of Child Development Service and Nutrition has issued instructions to all districts regarding the recruitment process. Vacancy details will be uploaded on the portal upanganwadibharti.in.

Eligibility and Age Limit

For Helper Posts - Women who have passed Intermediate (12th grade) can apply. The minimum age is set at 18 years and the maximum at 35 years.
For Worker Posts - 50% of the total vacancies will be filled by helpers. Priority will be given to those helpers who have completed at least 5 years of service at the Gram Sabha level in rural areas or ward level in urban areas.
Regarding the age limit, the maximum age for applying to these posts is set at 50 years. Women older than this will not be eligible.

Recruitment Details

Out of the 7,952 Anganwadi worker posts, 2,123 are carried forward from the previous recruitment. Additionally, 5,523 new posts will be created due to the establishment of new Anganwadi centres. Furthermore, out of the 61,254 helper posts, 38,994 became vacant due to retirement (upon reaching the age of 62) and deaths. 22,260 posts were created by upgrading mini Anganwadi centres to main Anganwadi centres. In terms of honorarium, Anganwadi workers will receive ₹7,500 per month, while Anganwadi helpers will be paid ₹3,750 per month.

Priority in Selection

Certain categories of women will be given special priority in the recruitment. This includes women living below the poverty line, and widowed, divorced, or abandoned women. If eligible candidates are not available in a particular Gram Panchayat, the selection process will be conducted at the Nyaya Panchayat level. Backlog posts have been abolished in this recruitment cycle. For worker positions, helpers will be given the first opportunity, and if they are not available, the posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

English News / Education News / UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Over 65,000 Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts to be Filled in Uttar Pradesh

