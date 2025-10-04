UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Over 65,000 Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts to be Filled in Uttar Pradesh

For Helper Posts - Women who have passed Intermediate (12th grade) can apply. The minimum age is set at 18 years and the maximum at 35 years.

For Worker Posts - 50% of the total vacancies will be filled by helpers. Priority will be given to those helpers who have completed at least 5 years of service at the Gram Sabha level in rural areas or ward level in urban areas.

Regarding the age limit, the maximum age for applying to these posts is set at 50 years. Women older than this will not be eligible.