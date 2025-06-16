scriptUP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

The result also clarifies which candidates are eligible for the counselling process. Successful candidates will be required to participate in the counselling rounds scheduled by the university for admission to the B.Ed course.

Jun 16, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

UP B.Ed Result 2025

UP B.Ed Result 2025(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

UP B.Ed Result 2025: Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi, declared the results for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025 on its official website today, 16 June 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards on the university’s website, bujhansi.ac.in. The UP BEd JEE 2025 was conducted on 1 June at various examination centres across the state. This year, a total of 3,44,546 candidates applied for the examination, out of which 3,05,099 candidates appeared.

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2025 Result

First, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
On the website homepage, click on the ‘UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result’ link.
Enter your user ID and password on the login page.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen after logging in.
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.

Important Information to Check in the Scorecard

Candidate’s full name
Roll number
Course name and code
Marks obtained and total marks
Maximum marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Date of birth
Parents’ names
Result release date

Counselling Information

The result also clarifies which candidates are eligible for the counselling process. Successful candidates will be required to participate in the counselling rounds scheduled by the university for admission to the B.Ed course. The detailed counselling schedule will be released on the website soon.

News / Education News / UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

World

Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

in 1 hour

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

1 hour ago

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

2 hours ago

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

Hardoi

Video: Woman Pulls Gun on Petrol Pump Attendant in Hardoi

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Now

Education News

Agniveer Admit Cards 2025 Released: Download Now

in 4 hours

Google AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate

Education News

Google AI Course: Free Online Course with Certificate

in 2 hours

Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

Education News

Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Police to Drop Urdu, Persian from Recruitment Process

Education News

Rajasthan Police to Drop Urdu, Persian from Recruitment Process

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.