UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2025 Result First, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

On the website homepage, click on the ‘UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result’ link.

Enter your user ID and password on the login page.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen after logging in.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.

Important Information to Check in the Scorecard Candidate’s full name

Roll number

Course name and code

Marks obtained and total marks

Maximum marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Date of birth

Parents’ names

Result release date Counselling Information The result also clarifies which candidates are eligible for the counselling process. Successful candidates will be required to participate in the counselling rounds scheduled by the university for admission to the B.Ed course. The detailed counselling schedule will be released on the website soon.