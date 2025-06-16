UP B.Ed 2025 Results Released: Check Your Result

How to Download UP BEd JEE 2025 ResultFirst, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
On the website homepage, click on the ‘UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result’ link.
Enter your user ID and password on the login page.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen after logging in.
Download the scorecard and keep a printout for safekeeping.
Important Information to Check in the ScorecardCandidate’s full name
Roll number
Course name and code
Marks obtained and total marks
Maximum marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Date of birth
Parents’ names
Result release date