UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: Dates, Documents & Process

How to Check UP B.Ed JEE Result Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has released the results for UP B.Ed JEE 2025 today. This examination is conducted for admission to B.Ed colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh. To view the results, students should visit the university’s official website: bujhansi.ac.in. Login requires the registration number and password or user ID.

When will the Counselling Begin After the results are released, candidates will need to register themselves for counselling. The counselling process is based on the candidate’s rank, choice filling, and the availability of seats in the college. The reservation policy as determined by the state government, will also be followed. Bundelkhand University will soon release the dates and complete schedule for B.Ed counselling on its website.