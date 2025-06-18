scriptUP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: Dates, Documents & Process | Latest News | Patrika News
UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: Dates, Documents & Process

Jun 18, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Counselling: The results for UP B.Ed 2025 have been declared. The examination was conducted on 1 June at various examination centres across the state. Candidates who wish to seek admission in UP’s B.Ed colleges should prepare for the counselling and further processes.

How to Check UP B.Ed JEE Result

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has released the results for UP B.Ed JEE 2025 today. This examination is conducted for admission to B.Ed colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh. To view the results, students should visit the university’s official website: bujhansi.ac.in. Login requires the registration number and password or user ID.

When will the Counselling Begin

After the results are released, candidates will need to register themselves for counselling. The counselling process is based on the candidate’s rank, choice filling, and the availability of seats in the college. The reservation policy as determined by the state government, will also be followed. Bundelkhand University will soon release the dates and complete schedule for B.Ed counselling on its website.

Necessary Documents

  • UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Marksheet
  • Counselling Call Letter
  • All academic certificates such as High School, Intermediate, Graduation
  • Character Certificate
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Passport size photograph
  • Identity proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
  • Caste certificate, Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Registration will be considered incomplete without these documents.

