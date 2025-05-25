scriptUP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on their admit cards before the examination. In case of any error, contact the concerned authorities immediately.

May 25, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

UP BEd Admit Card 2025

UP BEd Admit Card 2025(Photo-Official Website)

UP BEd Admit Card 2025 Out: A significant update has been released regarding the UP BEd entrance test. Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, officially released the admit card for the UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 today, 25 May 2025. Candidates who registered for this examination can now download their admit cards from the university’s official website, bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their login ID and password to download the admit card. This examination will be held on 1 June 2025 at various examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

How to Download

-To download the admit card, first visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
-Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the website’s homepage.
-Enter your user ID and password on the login page.
-After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
-Download it and take a printout.
-It is mandatory to bring the admit card on the day of the examination.

Important Details to Check

-Name of the examination
-Complete address of the examination centre
-Date and time of the examination
-Full name of the candidate
-Date of birth
-Passport size photograph and signature
-Instructions related to the examination
-Subjects included in the examination
-Reporting time at the examination centre
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information present in the admit card before the examination and contact the concerned authorities immediately in case of any error.
UP BEd Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Examination Pattern

Regarding the examination pattern, the entrance examination will have two question papers. 3 hours will be allotted for each question paper. The first paper will have 50 questions on General Knowledge and 50 questions on Language (one of Hindi/English). Question paper 2 will have 50 questions on General Aptitude Test and 50 questions on Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Agriculture/Commerce). 2 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Negative marking will be implemented in the examination.

