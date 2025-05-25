UP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released

How to Download-To download the admit card, first visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
-Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the website’s homepage.
-Enter your user ID and password on the login page.
-After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
-Download it and take a printout.
-It is mandatory to bring the admit card on the day of the examination.
Important Details to Check-Name of the examination
-Complete address of the examination centre
-Date and time of the examination
-Full name of the candidate
-Date of birth
-Passport size photograph and signature
-Instructions related to the examination
-Subjects included in the examination
-Reporting time at the examination centre
UP BEd Admit Card 2025 Direct Link