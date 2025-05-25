UP BEd 2025 Admit Cards Released

How to Download -To download the admit card, first visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

-Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the website’s homepage.

-Enter your user ID and password on the login page.

-After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

-Download it and take a printout.

-It is mandatory to bring the admit card on the day of the examination.

Important Details to Check -Name of the examination

-Complete address of the examination centre

-Date and time of the examination

-Full name of the candidate

-Date of birth

-Passport size photograph and signature

-Instructions related to the examination

-Subjects included in the examination

-Reporting time at the examination centre



UP BEd Admit Card 2025 Direct Link Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information present in the admit card before the examination and contact the concerned authorities immediately in case of any error.