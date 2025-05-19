scriptUP Board Compartment Exam Registration Opens Today | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board Compartment Exam Registration Opens Today

The UP Board has instructed schools to submit applications from eligible students to the respective regional offices by June 10.

May 19, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has commenced the application process for the compartment and improvement examinations for High School and Intermediate students today, 19 May 2025. Interested students can apply online through the official UP Board website, upmsp.edu.in, until midnight on 10 June.

Who can apply?

High School (Class 10): Students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for the compartment examination. Students who passed but wish to improve their marks in one or more subjects can register for the improvement examination.
Intermediate (Class 12): Students from Science, Arts, and Commerce streams who have failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.

Application Fee

The fee for the Class 10 compartment/improvement examination is ₹260. For the Class 12 compartment examination, students will have to pay a fee of ₹306. This fee must be submitted via a bank challan.

How to Fill UP Board Compartment Form

  • First, visit the UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘Compartment/Improvement 2025’ application link.
  • Fill in the required details and submit the form after depositing the fee via challan.

Instructions

The UP Board has instructed schools to submit applications from eligible students to the respective regional offices by 10 June. Students appearing for the examination will have to take both the written and project/practical examinations for the relevant subject. If a subject includes both theory and practical components and a student has failed in one, they will have to take the examination for both parts. The UP Board will release the examination dates in a separate notification later.

