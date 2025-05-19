UP Board Compartment Exam Registration Opens Today

Who can apply? High School (Class 10): Students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for the compartment examination. Students who passed but wish to improve their marks in one or more subjects can register for the improvement examination.

Intermediate (Class 12): Students from Science, Arts, and Commerce streams who have failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in the compartment examination.

Application Fee The fee for the Class 10 compartment/improvement examination is ₹260. For the Class 12 compartment examination, students will have to pay a fee of ₹306. This fee must be submitted via a bank challan.