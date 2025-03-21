scriptUP Board Exam Copies Reveal Hilarious Student Pleas | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board Exam Copies Reveal Hilarious Student Pleas

Teachers checking UP Board exam papers in centres like Gorakhpur and Meerut report unusual appeals. Some students beg to pass, fearing they won’t get married, while others worry about being thrown out of their homes.

BharatMar 21, 2025 / 10:43 am

Patrika Desk

UP Board 2025 Copy Checking: Students are eagerly awaiting the UP Board results. Currently, the board is conducting the checking of answer sheets. The checking work commenced on Wednesday. In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the evaluation work has begun at six examination centres in the district. During the checking, teachers are encountering unusual answer sheets, with students making strange pleas to pass. In one Hindi answer sheet, a student wrote in English, requesting, “Sir, I have a lot of trouble writing in Hindi.” Explaining his difficulty, the student pleaded with the teacher to pass him in Hindi.

Pleading to Pass Due to Fear of Family

During the UP Board examinations, students made desperate appeals to teachers for passing marks. Some pleaded earnestly, while others wrote emotional messages. One student wrote, “Sir, please pass me, or my family will throw me out of the house.” Another candidate expressed his concern about marriage, stating, “I am unable to get married. Please pass me.”

An Emotional Plea from a Student in Meerut

An answer sheet from Meerut has come to light, in which a Class 10 Social Science student wrote, “Please pass me, I will always be your servant.” A ₹100–₹200 note was also found attached to the sheet. In another answer sheet from a centre in Prayagraj, a student pleaded, “Sir, I had surgery and had to take the exam immediately afterwards, so I couldn’t study.”

Copy Checking Started on March 19

The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 19, 2025. The evaluation will be completed by April 2. Over 2.96 crore answer sheets for classes 10 and 12 will be checked, for which 134,000 teachers have been appointed. A total of 261 centres have been set up for checking the board exams.

When Were the Exams Held?

The UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations began in February and concluded on March 12, 2025. Over 54.37 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examinations. Of these, 27.32 lakh students appeared for the High School examination and approximately 27.05 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examination. You can check the results for classes 10 and 12 released by the UP Board using the official website: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

