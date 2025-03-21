UP Board Exam Copies Reveal Hilarious Student Pleas

Pleading to Pass Due to Fear of Family During the UP Board examinations, students made desperate appeals to teachers for passing marks. Some pleaded earnestly, while others wrote emotional messages. One student wrote, “Sir, please pass me, or my family will throw me out of the house.” Another candidate expressed his concern about marriage, stating, “I am unable to get married. Please pass me.”

An Emotional Plea from a Student in Meerut An answer sheet from Meerut has come to light, in which a Class 10 Social Science student wrote, “Please pass me, I will always be your servant.” A ₹100–₹200 note was also found attached to the sheet. In another answer sheet from a centre in Prayagraj, a student pleaded, “Sir, I had surgery and had to take the exam immediately afterwards, so I couldn’t study.”

Copy Checking Started on March 19 The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 19, 2025. The evaluation will be completed by April 2. Over 2.96 crore answer sheets for classes 10 and 12 will be checked, for which 134,000 teachers have been appointed. A total of 261 centres have been set up for checking the board exams.