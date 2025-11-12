UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

UP Board Exam Date 2026(Image-Freepik)
UP Board Exam Date: An important and necessary update has come regarding the UP Board Exam Date. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made changes to the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board examinations in 2026. The board had released the timetable on November 5, which scheduled the Hindi examination for both High School and Intermediate in the same shift. This decision has now been reversed, and a new date sheet has been issued. Students appearing for the examination this session must check this update. Candidates who had downloaded the old date sheet can now download the revised timetable. The date sheet is available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.
According to the previously released schedule, the Hindi subject examination was to be conducted in a single shift on February 18, 2026. However, there were concerns about logistical issues due to approximately 43 lakh students appearing for the examination on the same day. Therefore, the board has implemented a new arrangement. As per the revised date sheet, the examination for 10th grade Hindi and Elementary Hindi will be held in the first shift on February 18, 2026, and the examination for 12th grade Hindi and General Hindi will be held in the second shift on the same day.
Along with Hindi, the date for the Sanskrit subject examination has also been revised. Earlier, the 12th grade Sanskrit examination was scheduled for the first shift on February 20, 2026, while the English examination was scheduled for the second shift on the same day. This would have caused inconvenience to students appearing for both subjects. Therefore, the board has announced a new date. Now, the 12th grade Sanskrit examination will be held in the second shift on March 12, 2026.
