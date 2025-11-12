Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

The board had released the timetable on November 5, in which the Hindi examination for both High School and Intermediate was scheduled in the same shift.

1 minute read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

UP Board Exam Date 2026

UP Board Exam Date 2026(Image-Freepik)

UP Board Exam Date: An important and necessary update has come regarding the UP Board Exam Date. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made changes to the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board examinations in 2026. The board had released the timetable on November 5, which scheduled the Hindi examination for both High School and Intermediate in the same shift. This decision has now been reversed, and a new date sheet has been issued. Students appearing for the examination this session must check this update. Candidates who had downloaded the old date sheet can now download the revised timetable. The date sheet is available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Know the Details

According to the previously released schedule, the Hindi subject examination was to be conducted in a single shift on February 18, 2026. However, there were concerns about logistical issues due to approximately 43 lakh students appearing for the examination on the same day. Therefore, the board has implemented a new arrangement. As per the revised date sheet, the examination for 10th grade Hindi and Elementary Hindi will be held in the first shift on February 18, 2026, and the examination for 12th grade Hindi and General Hindi will be held in the second shift on the same day.

Sanskrit Exam Date Also Changed

Along with Hindi, the date for the Sanskrit subject examination has also been revised. Earlier, the 12th grade Sanskrit examination was scheduled for the first shift on February 20, 2026, while the English examination was scheduled for the second shift on the same day. This would have caused inconvenience to students appearing for both subjects. Therefore, the board has announced a new date. Now, the 12th grade Sanskrit examination will be held in the second shift on March 12, 2026.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 10:23 am

English News / Education News / UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Rajasthan to Begin Teacher Recruitment Next Month Amidst 1.19 Lakh Vacancies in Education Department

Rajasthan education department
Jaipur

India Post Vacancy 2025: Staff Car Driver Recruitment Announced with Salary Over ₹60,000

India Post Vacancy 2025
Education News

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open, Candidates Can Make Changes Until This Date

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens
Education News

School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on November 11 and 14, Know the Reason

School Holiday
Education News

No More Arbitrary Fee Cuts: UGC Makes Refund Rules Stricter for Colleges

UGC
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.