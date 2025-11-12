UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

UP Board Exam Date: An important and necessary update has come regarding the UP Board Exam Date. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made changes to the date sheet for the 10th and 12th board examinations in 2026. The board had released the timetable on November 5, which scheduled the Hindi examination for both High School and Intermediate in the same shift. This decision has now been reversed, and a new date sheet has been issued. Students appearing for the examination this session must check this update. Candidates who had downloaded the old date sheet can now download the revised timetable. The date sheet is available on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.