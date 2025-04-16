UP Board Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

UP Board Result: What did the Minister say about the Result? According to media reports, the state’s Minister of Secondary Education, Gulabo Devi, has informed that the results for both High School and Intermediate classes will be declared soon, and the results this time are expected to be satisfactory. However, a fake notice circulating on social media on April 15th led many students to search for the results prematurely; the board has declared this as a rumour. According to the information, the UP Board result may be declared anytime after April 20, 2025. The board will make an official announcement on its website.

UP Board Result 2025: How to Check the Result To view the result, first visit upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, or upmspresults.nic.in. Click on the “UP Board 10th Result 2025” or “UP Board 12th Result 2025” link available on the homepage.