UP Board Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?
UP Board Result: A fake notice circulated on social media on April 15th caused many students to search for their results. However, the board has termed it a rumour. According to the information available, the UP Board result may be declared anytime after April 20th, 2025.
UP Board Result 2025: Students in Uttar Pradesh are eagerly awaiting their results. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the 10th and 12th results. After the results are released, students can view them on the board’s official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.nic.in. Students will need their roll numbers to access their results.
UP Board Result: What did the Minister say about the Result?
According to media reports, the state’s Minister of Secondary Education, Gulabo Devi, has informed that the results for both High School and Intermediate classes will be declared soon, and the results this time are expected to be satisfactory. However, a fake notice circulating on social media on April 15th led many students to search for the results prematurely; the board has declared this as a rumour. According to the information, the UP Board result may be declared anytime after April 20, 2025. The board will make an official announcement on its website.
UP Board Result 2025: How to Check the Result
To view the result, first visit upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, or upmspresults.nic.in. Click on the “UP Board 10th Result 2025” or “UP Board 12th Result 2025” link available on the homepage.
Enter your roll number and click the submit button. The result will then be displayed on the screen. You can download it and also take a printout for future reference.