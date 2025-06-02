scriptUP: Golden Opportunity for Former Athletes to Become Sports Teachers; Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
UP: Golden Opportunity for Former Athletes to Become Sports Teachers; Vacancies Announced

Jun 02, 2025 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Sports coach vacancy In Up Government

Sports Coach(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

Sports coach vacancy in UP Government: A golden opportunity awaits those with a sporting background seeking employment. The sports department is recruiting part-time coaches to train athletes at the Jasowar stadium in Mirzapur district. Applications are open, and the selection process includes trials. Interested candidates can apply online at the employment department’s website, sewayojan.up.nic.in, until 8 June. For application-related information and assistance, contact the regional sports office in Jasowar.

Number of vacancies

According to media reports, the Directorate of Sports stated that coaches are currently being appointed across all districts of the state. Approximately 200 athletes are training in various sports at the Jasowar stadium, but several sports lack trainers. Therefore, recruitment is underway for 29 coaching positions for these sports.

Selection process

Following online applications, candidates’ documents will be verified. A sports-related trial will then be conducted. Selected candidates will be appointed as part-time coaches. Officials stated that the arrival of new coaches will improve the quality of training and guide athletes’ talents in the right direction.

Excluded sports

According to Amit Kumar, Regional Sports Officer, applications can be submitted for all sports except cycling and powerlifting. Currently, the stadium already has coaches for netball, football, athletics, and powerlifting.

