UP: Golden Opportunity for Former Athletes to Become Sports Teachers; Vacancies Announced

Number of vacancies According to media reports, the Directorate of Sports stated that coaches are currently being appointed across all districts of the state. Approximately 200 athletes are training in various sports at the Jasowar stadium, but several sports lack trainers. Therefore, recruitment is underway for 29 coaching positions for these sports.

Selection process Following online applications, candidates’ documents will be verified. A sports-related trial will then be conducted. Selected candidates will be appointed as part-time coaches. Officials stated that the arrival of new coaches will improve the quality of training and guide athletes’ talents in the right direction.