UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

Documents Required For UP Homeguard Vacancy: Necessary DocumentsPassport size photograph (clear and sharp)
Signature (scanned copy)
Aadhaar card or any valid ID proof
10th/12th mark sheet or certificate
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Residential certificate (only Uttar Pradesh residents)
Category certificate (OBC/SC/ST/EWS, if claiming reservation)
Medical fitness certificate
NCC certificate (if available – for bonus marks)
UP Home Guard vacancy 2025: How will candidates be selected?Candidates for the Home Guard recruitment may be selected based on a three-stage process. This includes a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and an interview.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates’ physical fitness will be checked.
Interview – Candidates may be interviewed before final selection.