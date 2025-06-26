scriptUP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

UP Home Guard Bharti: While the official notification is yet to be released, based on previous recruitments, it is anticipated that applicants will need to possess at least a 10th-class pass certificate.

LucknowJun 26, 2025 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025(AI Generated Image)

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Youth in Uttar Pradesh preparing for government jobs have received some good news. The state government may soon begin the recruitment process for nearly 44,000 Home Guard positions across the state. According to media reports, the government has approved the recruitment, and departmental preparations are in the final stages. However, no official announcement has been made yet. The recruitment process may begin in July 2025.

Documents Required For UP Homeguard Vacancy: Necessary Documents

Passport size photograph (clear and sharp)
Signature (scanned copy)
Aadhaar card or any valid ID proof
10th/12th mark sheet or certificate
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Residential certificate (only Uttar Pradesh residents)
Category certificate (OBC/SC/ST/EWS, if claiming reservation)
Medical fitness certificate
NCC certificate (if available – for bonus marks)

UP Home Guard vacancy 2025: How will candidates be selected?

Candidates for the Home Guard recruitment may be selected based on a three-stage process. This includes a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and an interview.
Written Examination – Questions related to general knowledge, mathematics, and logical reasoning may be asked.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates’ physical fitness will be checked.
Interview – Candidates may be interviewed before final selection.

UP Home Guard Bharti: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Although the official notification has not yet been released, based on previous recruitments, it is estimated that candidates must have at least a 10th-class pass certificate to apply. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age may be set at 18 years and the maximum age at 45 years. Reserved categories may get age relaxation as per government rules.

News / Education News / UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

in 2 hours

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

World

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

in 3 hours

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

in 1 hour

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

in 4 hours

GPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced

Education News

GPAT 2025 Results: Category-wise Cutoff Announced

in 2 hours

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Twice-Yearly Exams for Class 10

Education News

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Twice-Yearly Exams for Class 10

13 hours ago

Bihar Panchayat Raj Department: More Than 900 Vacancies

Education News

Bihar Panchayat Raj Department: More Than 900 Vacancies

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.