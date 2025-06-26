UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Required Documents & Eligibility

Documents Required For UP Homeguard Vacancy: Necessary Documents Passport size photograph (clear and sharp)

Signature (scanned copy)

Aadhaar card or any valid ID proof

10th/12th mark sheet or certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Residential certificate (only Uttar Pradesh residents)

Category certificate (OBC/SC/ST/EWS, if claiming reservation)

Medical fitness certificate

NCC certificate (if available – for bonus marks)

UP Home Guard vacancy 2025: How will candidates be selected? Candidates for the Home Guard recruitment may be selected based on a three-stage process. This includes a written examination, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and an interview.