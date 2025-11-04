UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

UP Home Guard Bharti 2025: The wait for youths aspiring for Home Guard recruitment in UP is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major recruitment drive for the state's youth. The government has approved recruitment for over 45,000 Home Guard positions in the state. A notice in this regard has also been issued, and the recruitment guidelines have been finalised. The responsibility for this recruitment has now been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).