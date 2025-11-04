Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates will be selected for UP Home Guard recruitment based on four stages. Additionally, different criteria have been set for the physical test. Applications can be submitted once the application process begins.

2 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-Grok)

UP Home Guard Bharti 2025: The wait for youths aspiring for Home Guard recruitment in UP is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major recruitment drive for the state's youth. The government has approved recruitment for over 45,000 Home Guard positions in the state. A notice in this regard has also been issued, and the recruitment guidelines have been finalised. The responsibility for this recruitment has now been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The age limit for candidates applying for this recruitment has been set between 18 and 30 years. A High School (10th grade) pass is mandatory for candidates as their educational qualification. Earlier, there was speculation that the minimum qualification would be 12th grade, but the government has restricted it to 10th grade pass. Important information can be found in the notice provided below.

Selection Process for Candidates

Candidates will have to go through several stages in the Home Guard recruitment. This includes a written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A final merit list of successful candidates from all stages will be released.

How to Apply

  • The recruitment board will invite online applications according to the vacancies available in each district.
  • The registration process will commence from July 1, 2026.
  • Candidates will only be able to apply for their native district.
  • Uploading copies of educational certificates and mark sheets will be mandatory with the application.Separate seats will be reserved for male and female candidates, and reservation rules will be followed.

Physical Test Criteria

  • For Male CandidatesA 4.8 km run must be completed in 25 minutes.Minimum Height: 168 cmChest: 79 cm without expansion, 84 cm with expansion
  • For Female CandidatesA 2.4 km run must be completed in 14 minutes.Minimum Height: 152 cmMinimum Weight: 40 kg

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 04:12 pm

English News / Education News / UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

SECL Recruitment 2025: Over 500 Assistant Foreman Vacancies Announced, Apply if You Hold This Degree

SECL Recruitment 2025
Education News

UPPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Assistant Town Planner and Research Assistant posts

UPPSC
Education News

November School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed for this many days

November School Holidays 2025
Education News

Delhi High Court Rules: Law Students Will No Longer Be Barred From Exams Due to Low Attendance

Delhi HC on Attendance
Education News

India's Richest Female Cricketers: Meet the Wealthiest Women Cricketers in India and Their Salaries

Indias Richest Female cricketer
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.