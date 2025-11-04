UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for 45000 Posts, Know Eligibility and Application Process

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-Grok)
UP Home Guard Bharti 2025: The wait for youths aspiring for Home Guard recruitment in UP is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major recruitment drive for the state's youth. The government has approved recruitment for over 45,000 Home Guard positions in the state. A notice in this regard has also been issued, and the recruitment guidelines have been finalised. The responsibility for this recruitment has now been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).
The age limit for candidates applying for this recruitment has been set between 18 and 30 years. A High School (10th grade) pass is mandatory for candidates as their educational qualification. Earlier, there was speculation that the minimum qualification would be 12th grade, but the government has restricted it to 10th grade pass. Important information can be found in the notice provided below.
Candidates will have to go through several stages in the Home Guard recruitment. This includes a written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A final merit list of successful candidates from all stages will be released.
