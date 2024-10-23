UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: An update has been released regarding the program of the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling. The registration process for the final round will start from today, i.e. October 23.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has announced the program for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental colleges of the state. As per the notice, the registration process for the fourth and final round will start today, i.e. October 23. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website