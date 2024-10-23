scriptUP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: An update has been released regarding the program of the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling. The registration process for the final round will start from today, i.e. October 23.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 01:57 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Counselling 2024
The Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has announced the program for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental colleges of the state. As per the notice, the registration process for the fourth and final round will start today, i.e. October 23. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Application Fee

The last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2024 is October 25. Students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1000 to participate in the stray vacancy round. Along with the registration fee, students will also have to pay a fixed amount to secure their seat in the college.
  • Government College – Rs 30,000
  • Private Medical College – Rs 2,00,000
  • Private Dental College – Rs 1,00,000

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule

  • Online Registration – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (4 pm)
  • Document Upload – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (4 pm)
  • Fee Payment – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (5 pm)
  • Merit List Declaration – October 25
  • Online Choice Filling – October 25 (5 pm) – October 28 (2 pm)
  • Seat Allotment Result – October 29 (2 pm)
  • Download of Allotment Letter and Admission – October 30, November 1, 4, and 5

News / Education News / UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Political

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

in 20 minutes

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

National News

The Royal Bengal Tiger of Sundarbans is in danger due to rising water levels, may disappear in 35 years

in 3 hours

Wife Takes Own Life Over Husband’s Complexion Just Months After Marriage

UP News

Wife Takes Own Life Over Husband’s Complexion Just Months After Marriage

in 2 hours

Corneal Infection: Just like eye specialists, AI will now accurately detect keratitis

Health

Corneal Infection: Just like eye specialists, AI will now accurately detect keratitis

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

Education News

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

in 1 hour

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released

Education News

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: TGT-PGT Thousands of Vacancies Released

20 hours ago

School Closed: Due to Cyclone Dana, Children’s Holiday Declared in this State, Schools will Remain Closed for Two Days

Education News

School Closed: Due to Cyclone Dana, Children’s Holiday Declared in this State, Schools will Remain Closed for Two Days

22 hours ago

Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

Education News

Rajasthan CET Exam Today: Rajasthan CET level exam starts today

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.