UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Big Update on Stray Vacancy Round, Applications Can be Made Till This Date

Application Fee The last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2024 is October 25. Students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1000 to participate in the stray vacancy round. Along with the registration fee, students will also have to pay a fixed amount to secure their seat in the college.
- Government College – Rs 30,000
- Private Medical College – Rs 2,00,000
- Private Dental College – Rs 1,00,000
UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Stray Round Schedule
- Online Registration – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (4 pm)
- Document Upload – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (4 pm)
- Fee Payment – October 23 (11 am) – October 25 (5 pm)
- Merit List Declaration – October 25
- Online Choice Filling – October 25 (5 pm) – October 28 (2 pm)
- Seat Allotment Result – October 29 (2 pm)
- Download of Allotment Letter and Admission – October 30, November 1, 4, and 5