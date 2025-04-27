UP Nursing Staff Recruitment 2025: 733 Nursing Posts Open

Application Fee Deadline The application process began on 25 April, with the final submission date set for 31 May. The deadline for fee submission is 25 May 2025. Age Limit and Educational Qualification This recruitment will fill 733 positions, including 107 backlog positions and 626 general positions. Candidates with a BSc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery can apply. Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age. SC, ST, and OBC candidates receive a 5-year age relaxation.

Selection Process Selection for this KGMU recruitment will be based on a written examination; there will be no interview. The written exam will be of 100 marks and last for 2 hours. There will be 60 marks worth of subject-based questions. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.