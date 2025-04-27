scriptUP Nursing Staff Recruitment 2025: 733 Nursing Posts Open | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Nursing Staff Recruitment 2025: 733 Nursing Posts Open

UP Nursing Staff Recruitment 2025 Online Registration: King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced recruitment for 733 nursing staff positions. Details on the application process are available.

Apr 27, 2025 / 03:57 pm

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh has announced recruitment for 733 nursing staff positions. Online applications for this recruitment commenced on 25 April, with the last date for application being 31 May. We will guide you through the step-by-step application process.

Application Fee Deadline

The application process began on 25 April, with the final submission date set for 31 May. The deadline for fee submission is 25 May 2025.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification

This recruitment will fill 733 positions, including 107 backlog positions and 626 general positions. Candidates with a BSc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery can apply. Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age. SC, ST, and OBC candidates receive a 5-year age relaxation.

Selection Process

Selection for this KGMU recruitment will be based on a written examination; there will be no interview. The written exam will be of 100 marks and last for 2 hours. There will be 60 marks worth of subject-based questions. One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official KGMU website.
  • Click on the KGMU Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.
  • Register here; your registration number and password will be sent to your mobile phone.
  • Now fill out the application form and submit all documents.
  • Finally, pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Download the confirmation page.

