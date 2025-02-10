UP police constable recruitment: Physical test begins today, know the time limit for the race

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Training for Successful Candidates As part of the recruitment process, 60,244 selected candidates will undergo nine months of training together. During a meeting, DGP Prashant Kumar instructed that the safety of female recruits be ensured and that they be provided with information on modern methods related to cybercrime. He stated that character verification of the candidates selected in the final stage will be conducted in their home districts. Following verification, one month of initial training (JTC) will be conducted in all 75 districts, followed by nine months of fundamental training at other centres. This process is considered the largest direct recruitment undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Police to date.

UP Police Recruitment: Admit Card Issuance Process Currently, PET Admit Cards have only been issued to candidates who completed their document verification and PST by 24 January 2025. Admit cards for candidates whose verification process is still underway will be available for download in a second phase from 10 February 2025. Additionally, admit cards will also be issued to those whose document verification is completed and who are found eligible.