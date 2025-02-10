scriptUP police constable recruitment: Physical test begins today, know the time limit for the race | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP police constable recruitment: Physical test begins today, know the time limit for the race

UP Police Recruitment: This recruitment drive will select 60,244 constables. Successful candidates will undergo nine months of training. DGP Prashant Kumar stated during a review meeting that this is the largest direct recruitment drive in the state’s history.

LucknowFeb 10, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Police Constable Bharti

UP Police Constable Bharti

UP Police Constable Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has commenced the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for constable recruitment today. All preparations have been completed. A significant update regarding this exam is that candidates will not be permitted to use their wristwatches during the test. However, the board has arranged large digital clocks on the ground to facilitate timekeeping for candidates. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be eligible to participate in this test. Regarding the qualifying criteria for passing the physical test, male candidates must complete a 4.8 km run in 25 minutes, while female candidates must complete a 2.4 km run in 14 minutes.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Training for Successful Candidates

As part of the recruitment process, 60,244 selected candidates will undergo nine months of training together. During a meeting, DGP Prashant Kumar instructed that the safety of female recruits be ensured and that they be provided with information on modern methods related to cybercrime. He stated that character verification of the candidates selected in the final stage will be conducted in their home districts. Following verification, one month of initial training (JTC) will be conducted in all 75 districts, followed by nine months of fundamental training at other centres. This process is considered the largest direct recruitment undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Police to date.

UP Police Recruitment: Admit Card Issuance Process

Currently, PET Admit Cards have only been issued to candidates who completed their document verification and PST by 24 January 2025. Admit cards for candidates whose verification process is still underway will be available for download in a second phase from 10 February 2025. Additionally, admit cards will also be issued to those whose document verification is completed and who are found eligible.

UP Police Recruitment: Number of Candidates to be Selected

Under this recruitment process, 60,244 constables will be selected. Successful candidates will receive nine months of training. DGP Prashant Kumar stated during a review meeting that this is the largest direct recruitment in the state to date. Character verification of the candidates selected in the final stage will be conducted in their home districts. Following this, one month of initial training (JTC) will be conducted in all 75 districts, and nine months of fundamental training will be held at other centres.

News / Education News / UP police constable recruitment: Physical test begins today, know the time limit for the race

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Traffic Chaos: 5 Key Reasons

UP News

Maha Kumbh Traffic Chaos: 5 Key Reasons

in 1 hour

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

2 hours ago

Tamil Nadu Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Ten Schoolgirls

National News

Tamil Nadu Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Ten Schoolgirls

in 1 hour

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

National News

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

Jobs

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

in 2 hours

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

Education News

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

2 hours ago

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

Education News

Last Day to Apply for OPSC 2025 Civil Service Exam: 265 Vacancies

2 hours ago

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Education News

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.