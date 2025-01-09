scriptUP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled; New Process to be Implemented | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled; New Process to be Implemented

UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Operator recruitment process.

Jan 09, 2025

Patrika Desk

UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has cancelled the recruitment process for UP Police Radio Operators. Following this court decision, the police department will now initiate a fresh recruitment process. The police department had advertised 936 radio operator positions in 2022. Around 40,000 candidates had applied for this recruitment examination.

What did the Court Say? (Allahabad High Court)

The Allahabad High Court, during the hearing, stated that the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board does not have the authority to alter the established standards for recruitment examinations. Changes to educational qualifications and other criteria can only be made at the government level. This decision was delivered by the single bench of Justice Alok Mathur.
In 2022, the Police Recruitment Board advertised 936 radio operator positions. The advertisement specified a diploma degree as the eligibility criterion. The then-chairperson of the recruitment board, Renuka Mishra, passed a proposal to also allow degree holders to apply. Subsequently, many degree holders applied. However, the current chairperson of the recruitment board, Rajiv Krishna, revoked the proposal allowing degree holders. Degree holders challenged this decision in the High Court.

What Does a Radio Operator Do?

The police department has various roles. One such role is that of a Radio Head Operator. Their primary responsibility is communication; essentially, they are responsible for maintaining connectivity within the entire police system. This includes relaying messages and information to their department and submitting reports on tasks assigned by assistant operators.

