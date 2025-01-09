UP Police Radio Operator Recruitment 2022 Cancelled; New Process to be Implemented

What did the Court Say? (Allahabad High Court) The Allahabad High Court, during the hearing, stated that the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board does not have the authority to alter the established standards for recruitment examinations. Changes to educational qualifications and other criteria can only be made at the government level. This decision was delivered by the single bench of Justice Alok Mathur.

In 2022, the Police Recruitment Board advertised 936 radio operator positions. The advertisement specified a diploma degree as the eligibility criterion. The then-chairperson of the recruitment board, Renuka Mishra, passed a proposal to also allow degree holders to apply. Subsequently, many degree holders applied. However, the current chairperson of the recruitment board, Rajiv Krishna, revoked the proposal allowing degree holders. Degree holders challenged this decision in the High Court.