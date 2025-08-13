UP Police Recruitment 2025: 4,543 Sub-Inspector Posts Open for Graduates

UP Police SI Recruitment has seen a major update. The application process for the UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment began late Tuesday night. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has started the application process for the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspectors, Platoon Commanders, and women police personnel. Candidates who meet the necessary qualifications and wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is 11 September 2025. Before applying, candidates must complete the One Time Registration (OTR).
Detailed recruitment notification can be viewed on the official website or downloaded from the link below this news article.
Regarding eligibility for the SI recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree at the time of application. Final-year students are not eligible. In case of a tie in exam scores, candidates possessing an ‘O’ level computer certificate will be given preference. Similarly, those with a two-year NSS certificate or NCC 'B' certificate will also be given priority.
Regarding the age limit for this recruitment, the age of candidates from the General and EWS categories should be between 21 and 31 years. That is, the candidate's birth should be between 2 July 1994 and 1 July 2004. For SC, ST, and OBC category candidates, the age limit is between 21 and 36 years. That is, the candidates' birth should be between 2 July 1989 and 1 July 2004.
Selection of candidates in the UP Police SI recruitment will be based on four stages: a written examination, document verification, physical measurement test, and physical efficiency test. The final merit list for recruitment will be based on the marks obtained in the written examination. More information about the recruitment can be found in the notification.