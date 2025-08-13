UP Police Recruitment 2025: 4,543 Sub-Inspector Posts Open for Graduates

UP Police SI Recruitment has seen a major update. The application process for the UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment began late Tuesday night. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has started the application process for the recruitment of 4543 Sub-Inspectors, Platoon Commanders, and women police personnel. Candidates who meet the necessary qualifications and wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is 11 September 2025. Before applying, candidates must complete the One Time Registration (OTR).