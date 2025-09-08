UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Over 4,500 Sub-Inspector Posts Open for Applications

UP Police SI recruitment 2025: The application process is underway for the Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the official notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) on 12 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, www.upprpb.in, to view the complete notification, and apply online. The last date for applying for this recruitment is 11 September 2025.
A total of 4543 positions will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 4242 Civil Police (SI) positions, 135 Platoon Commander (PAC) positions, 60 Fire Service (Fire Officer) positions, and 106 Women's Battalion (SI Women) positions.
Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. If the final degree has not yet been obtained, an application can be made on the basis of a provisional degree or final year marksheet; however, the original degree must be submitted after selection. Regarding the age limit, the age will be calculated as of 1 July 2025. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 28 years. An additional relaxation of 3 years has been given for all categories. Reserved categories will receive additional relaxation as per the rules.