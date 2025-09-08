Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Over 4,500 Sub-Inspector Posts Open for Applications

A total of 4,543 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 4,242 posts for Civil Police (SI), 135 for PAC (Platoon Commander), 60 for Fire Service (Fire Officer), and 106 posts for the Women's Battalion (SI Women).

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

UP Police SI Vacancy 2025
UP Police SI Vacancy 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

UP Police SI recruitment 2025: The application process is underway for the Sub-Inspector (SI) positions in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the official notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) on 12 August 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, www.upprpb.in, to view the complete notification, and apply online. The last date for applying for this recruitment is 11 September 2025.

Number of Positions

A total of 4543 positions will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 4242 Civil Police (SI) positions, 135 Platoon Commander (PAC) positions, 60 Fire Service (Fire Officer) positions, and 106 Women's Battalion (SI Women) positions.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university. If the final degree has not yet been obtained, an application can be made on the basis of a provisional degree or final year marksheet; however, the original degree must be submitted after selection. Regarding the age limit, the age will be calculated as of 1 July 2025. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is 28 years. An additional relaxation of 3 years has been given for all categories. Reserved categories will receive additional relaxation as per the rules.

Required Documents for Application

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Class 10th and 12th Marksheets
  • Graduation Degree or Provisional Certificate
  • Passport size photograph and signature
  • Caste Certificate (for reserved categories)
  • Domicile Certificate

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 04:49 pm

English News / Education News / UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Over 4,500 Sub-Inspector Posts Open for Applications
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.