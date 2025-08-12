UP Police Vacancy 2025: Short Notification Out for Over 4,000 SI Posts in Uttar Pradesh, Know Application Start Date

Good news for young people waiting for police recruitment! The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a short notice for the recruitment of UP Police Sub-Inspectors. This short notice was shared on the social media platform ‘X’. According to this notification, a total of 4543 posts will be filled. A detailed notification regarding this recruitment will be released soon. No exact date for the application process or examination has been given yet.
Regarding eligibility, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit for this recruitment is set at 21 to 28 years. Necessary relaxation will be given to the reserved categories. Selected candidates for this post will be paid according to Pay Level 6. More information regarding this recruitment can be seen after the detailed notification is released.
The selection process will be based on four stages: a written examination, a physical examination, document verification, and a medical test. For the physical examination, the minimum height for male candidates is set at 168 cm, with a chest measurement of 79 cm (un-expanded) and 84 cm (expanded). For female candidates, the minimum height is 152 cm. In the race, men must run 4.8 kilometres in 28 minutes, while women must run 2.4 kilometres in 16 minutes.