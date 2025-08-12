12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

UP Police Vacancy 2025: Short Notification Out for Over 4,000 SI Posts in Uttar Pradesh, Know Application Start Date

UP Police SI Recruitment: The selection process will comprise four stages: a written examination, a physical examination, document verification, and a medical test.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

UP Police SI Bharti
UP Police SI Bharti(AI Image-Grok)

Good news for young people waiting for police recruitment! The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a short notice for the recruitment of UP Police Sub-Inspectors. This short notice was shared on the social media platform ‘X’. According to this notification, a total of 4543 posts will be filled. A detailed notification regarding this recruitment will be released soon. No exact date for the application process or examination has been given yet.

UP Police Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding eligibility, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit for this recruitment is set at 21 to 28 years. Necessary relaxation will be given to the reserved categories. Selected candidates for this post will be paid according to Pay Level 6. More information regarding this recruitment can be seen after the detailed notification is released.

UP Police SI Bharti: Four-Stage Selection Process

The selection process will be based on four stages: a written examination, a physical examination, document verification, and a medical test. For the physical examination, the minimum height for male candidates is set at 168 cm, with a chest measurement of 79 cm (un-expanded) and 84 cm (expanded). For female candidates, the minimum height is 152 cm. In the race, men must run 4.8 kilometres in 28 minutes, while women must run 2.4 kilometres in 16 minutes.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Updated on:

12 Aug 2025 09:21 am

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 09:20 am

English News / Education News / UP Police Vacancy 2025: Short Notification Out for Over 4,000 SI Posts in Uttar Pradesh, Know Application Start Date
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.