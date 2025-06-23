scriptUP Polytechnic 2025 Results Released: Check Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP Polytechnic 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Candidates who have passed the examination will have to participate in the further counselling process. Through this process, they will be allotted seats in diploma courses available in various government, aided, and PPP mode polytechnic institutions.

Jun 23, 2025 / 05:59 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Polytechnic Result 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has officially released the results for the Polytechnic entrance exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the council’s official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will need to use their roll number and password to access their results. Earlier, the council had released the answer key and allowed students to raise objections.

How to check the result

To view the result, first visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘UP Polytechnic Result 2025’ link.
Enter your login credentials (roll number and password).
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Key information related to the exam

The JEECUP exam commenced on 13 June this year. This exam is conducted for admission to various diploma courses in technical education institutions in Uttar Pradesh. This time, the exam was conducted for approximately 2.28 lakh seats in about 1400 polytechnic colleges.

Information on the counselling process

Candidates who pass the exam will have to participate in the further counselling process. Through this process, they will be allocated seats in diploma courses available in various government, aided and PPP mode polytechnic institutions. Each candidate will have to pay a registration fee of ₹250 to participate in the counselling.

