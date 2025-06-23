UP Polytechnic 2025 Results Released: Check Now

How to check the result To view the result, first visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the ‘UP Polytechnic Result 2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials (roll number and password).

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Key information related to the exam The JEECUP exam commenced on 13 June this year. This exam is conducted for admission to various diploma courses in technical education institutions in Uttar Pradesh. This time, the exam was conducted for approximately 2.28 lakh seats in about 1400 polytechnic colleges.