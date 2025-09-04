UP Polytechnic Colleges: Special Counselling for Vacant Seats Begins Today

According to the council secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, from 4 to 8 September, candidates must fill their choices for vacant seats and minority institution special quota seats on the online portal. Seat allocation will be completed on 9 September. Selected candidates must pay the counselling security fee online from 10 to 12 September. Upon payment, their seats will be automatically frozen. Document verification will be conducted at district help centres from 10 to 13 September. The deadline for withdrawing seats is 14 September, while the final reporting time at the allotted institution is 5 PM on 15 September 2025. For more information, candidates can visit the council's official website, www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in, for the counselling schedule and instructions.