UP Polytechnic Colleges: Special Counselling for Vacant Seats Begins Today

JEECUP (Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh) has announced a major update. A seventh special counselling round for admission to vacant seats in polytechnic colleges across the state is scheduled from 4 September to 14 September 2025. This opportunity is for candidates who couldn't participate in the main or special counselling held from 27 June to 2 September, or those who missed out on seat allocation in the previous six rounds. Candidates who failed to complete document verification within the stipulated time in the sixth round can also participate.
According to the council secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, from 4 to 8 September, candidates must fill their choices for vacant seats and minority institution special quota seats on the online portal. Seat allocation will be completed on 9 September. Selected candidates must pay the counselling security fee online from 10 to 12 September. Upon payment, their seats will be automatically frozen. Document verification will be conducted at district help centres from 10 to 13 September. The deadline for withdrawing seats is 14 September, while the final reporting time at the allotted institution is 5 PM on 15 September 2025. For more information, candidates can visit the council's official website, www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in, for the counselling schedule and instructions.
The counselling process will be entirely online, with college and course allocation based on merit, choices, and reservation. Candidates must keep their login ID, password, and registered mobile number active, as all information and OTPs will be sent to them. Counselling-related information, allotment letters, passwords, and other documents will also be available on the Sandes App. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the guidelines safe and retain all necessary documents such as admit card, scorecard, registration form, seat allotment letter, fee receipt, document verification form, and a copy of the provisional admit card.