10 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

UP Roadways Announces 3200 Conductor Vacancies for Women

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced 3200 contractual positions for female conductors under the UPSRTC Female Conductor Vacancy 2025 recruitment drive. Female candidates who have completed their 12th standard can apply by participating in the employment fairs scheduled from 15 July to 25 July.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

UPSRTC Female Conductor Vacancy 2025
UPSRTC Female Conductor Vacancy 2025 (Image Source: Gemini)

A golden opportunity has arisen for women in Uttar Pradesh seeking government jobs. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced a contract recruitment drive for 3200 female conductor positions. Job fairs will be held across various districts in the state from 15 July to 25 July 2025.

First Phase Recruitment Complete, Second Phase Begins

UPSRTC has already completed the recruitment of 1800 female conductors. The recruitment process for 3200 new vacancies is now commencing in the second phase. This recruitment will provide women with employment opportunities in the state's bus services, with postings in their home districts.

Where and When Will the Job Fairs Be Held?

The state government has decided to hold job fairs in three phases to ensure a smooth recruitment process. The dates and locations are as follows:























DateLocation
18 July 2025Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Aligarh, Bareilly
22 July 2025Meerut, Etawah, Devipatan, Azamgarh, Hardoi
25 July 2025Noida, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Chitrakootdham, Agra, Moradabad, Banda, Prayagraj

Essential Qualifications for Application

Female candidates must meet certain minimum qualifications to participate in this recruitment:

12th pass is mandatory (from a recognised board).

CCC (Computer Course) certificate is required.

Age Limit: Between 18 and 40 years

NCC ‘B’ certificate, NSS, Bharat Scouts & Guides state/national award winners will receive an additional 5% weightage.

Preference will be given to women associated with the Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihoods Mission or the UP Skill Development Mission.

Recruitment Process and Salary

Selected female candidates will be appointed on a contract basis, and salaries will be determined according to UPSRTC regulations. All selected conductors will receive postings in their home districts, making it easier for them to balance work and family.

Don't Forget to Bring Your Documents

Female candidates are advised to bring all their educational certificates, identity cards, passport-size photographs, and other necessary documents to the job fair.

Note: Interested candidates can visit the official website of Rozgar Sangam for more information.

