UP Scholarship: Portal to Reopen for Applications, Bringing Relief to Over 3 Lakh Students

UP Scholarship 2024-25: A piece of great relief has come for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh. The government is now going to give another opportunity to those students who could not apply for UP Scholarship 2024-25 due to technical reasons. The state government has decided that the UP Scholarship portal will be reopened so that students who were left out of the application can now fill out their forms.
This proposal has been sent to the government by the Directorate of Social Welfare, and it is expected that a new schedule will be released soon.
More than 3 lakh students will breathe a sigh of relief with this initiative by the government. In fact, applications for scholarships and fee reimbursement for graduate and postgraduate students were invited on the portal scholarship.up.gov.in from October 27 to October 31.
However, due to increased server load on the portal during that period, thousands of students could not fill out the form. As a result, the entries of many students remained incomplete, and they were deprived of scholarships.
Under the academic session 2024-25, scholarships were to be provided to graduate and postgraduate students of the backward and minority categories. In the previous session, due to delayed results and technical glitches in some colleges, about 5.87 lakh students did not receive scholarships.
On the Chief Minister's instructions, applications were again invited from these students. But when the portal was reopened, students from both new and old batches logged in simultaneously, causing the website to hang repeatedly and halting the application process. The result was that approximately 3 lakh students could not fill out the form within the stipulated deadline.
Now, the Directorate of Social Welfare has sent a proposal to the government to reopen the portal. It is likely that the Chief Minister's approval will be received soon. After this, new dates will be announced, and students will be able to apply again.
This step will bring relief especially to those students who, despite being eligible, missed out on scholarships due to technical reasons.
