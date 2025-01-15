UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

Schools were scheduled to reopen on 15 January after the winter break ended on 14 January, but considering the severity of the cold, it has been extended by two more days to 16 January.

Order to keep schools closed The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a drop in temperature and the impact of a cold wave. In the districts of Ghazipur, Ballia, and Chandauli, orders have been issued to keep schools from classes 1 to 8 closed until 16 January due to the cold wave. In Badaun, DM Nidhi Srivastava has also instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed on 15 and 16 January. Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh has instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed until 16 January. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that schools for classes 9 to 12 should be opened from 10 am to 3 pm or classes should be conducted online.