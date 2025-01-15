scriptUP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason | UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason | Latest News | Patrika News
UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

UP School Closed: In Badaun, DM Nidhi Srivastava has ordered the closure of schools up to class 8th on 15th and 16th January.

Jan 15, 2025

UP School Closed: The weather in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated again. After rain and two days of sunshine, dense fog enveloped many areas on Wednesday, making visibility difficult. Along with this, cold winds have also increased the chill and cold.
Schools were scheduled to reopen on 15 January after the winter break ended on 14 January, but considering the severity of the cold, it has been extended by two more days to 16 January.

Order to keep schools closed

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a drop in temperature and the impact of a cold wave. In the districts of Ghazipur, Ballia, and Chandauli, orders have been issued to keep schools from classes 1 to 8 closed until 16 January due to the cold wave. In Badaun, DM Nidhi Srivastava has also instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed on 15 and 16 January. Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh has instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed until 16 January. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that schools for classes 9 to 12 should be opened from 10 am to 3 pm or classes should be conducted online.
DistrictSchool Closed Till
LucknowJanuary 17
BadaunJanuary 17
ShahjahanpurJanuary 16
Moradabad and RampurJanuary 16
SambhalJanuary 16
BastiJanuary 15
Bareilly, Kasganj, SonbhadraJanuary 15

School Winter Vacation: Vacation was declared from 31 December

Due to the cold wave, the Basic Education Department had already declared a holiday from 31 December to 14 January. However, in many districts, it has been extended further on the instructions of the DM. Meanwhile, in some places, schools are being opened from 15 January, with timings fixed from 9 am to 3 pm.

