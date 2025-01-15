UP School Closed: Winter Break Extended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and These Districts Due to This Reason

UP School Closed: The weather in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated again. After rain and two days of sunshine, dense fog enveloped many areas on Wednesday, making visibility difficult. Along with this, cold winds have also increased the chill and cold.
Schools were scheduled to reopen on 15 January after the winter break ended on 14 January, but considering the severity of the cold, it has been extended by two more days to 16 January.
Order to keep schools closed
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a drop in temperature and the impact of a cold wave. In the districts of Ghazipur, Ballia, and Chandauli, orders have been issued to keep schools from classes 1 to 8 closed until 16 January due to the cold wave. In Badaun, DM Nidhi Srivastava has also instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed on 15 and 16 January. Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh has instructed to keep schools up to class 8 closed until 16 January. Meanwhile, it has been suggested that schools for classes 9 to 12 should be opened from 10 am to 3 pm or classes should be conducted online.
District
School Closed Till
Lucknow
January 17
Badaun
January 17
Shahjahanpur
January 16
Moradabad and Rampur
January 16
Sambhal
January 16
Basti
January 15
Bareilly, Kasganj, Sonbhadra
January 15
School Winter Vacation: Vacation was declared from 31 December
Due to the cold wave, the Basic Education Department had already declared a holiday from 31 December to 14 January. However, in many districts, it has been extended further on the instructions of the DM. Meanwhile, in some places, schools are being opened from 15 January, with timings fixed from 9 am to 3 pm.
