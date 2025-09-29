Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UP Schools to Remain Closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed on this day.

less than 1 minute read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

UP School Closed News

UP School Closed News (Image: Freepik)

UP School Closed News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a public holiday in the state on the occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Jayanti will be celebrated on October 7. Under this, all government and private schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed across the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath's Statement

CM Yogi said that Maharishi Valmiki Ji holds immense religious and cultural significance. He stated, 'There will be a holiday in the state on Valmiki Jayanti on October 7. On this occasion, an uninterrupted recitation of the Ramayana will be held in temples and various programmes will be organised.'

Reason for the Holiday

Maharishi Valmiki Ji is respected across all sections of society, and his Jayanti is celebrated with ceremonies across the country. The UP government has specifically decided on a public holiday this time so that people can celebrate this occasion with full devotion and reverence.

Significance of the Jayanti Across the Country

Valmiki Jayanti is not limited to UP but is also considered significant for religious and cultural events in other states of the country. On this day, processions, tableaux, and cultural programmes are organised at various places.

Schools, Colleges, and Holidays

In addition to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, holidays for Dussehra and Durga Puja are also approaching in Uttar Pradesh. According to information, there will be a holiday for Dussehra on October 1 and 2. In some districts, schools will also remain closed on Durga Ashtami. Parents and students are advised to confirm the holidays with their respective institutions.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 11:07 am

English News / Education News / UP Schools to Remain Closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

