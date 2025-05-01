UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

Reason for UP TGT Exam Date Postponement While the commission hasn’t explicitly stated the reason for the postponement, media reports suggest the high number of applicants is causing delays in exam arrangements. Establishing sufficient exam centres, given the stringent regulations, also presents a challenge. It is noteworthy that the notification for recruitment to a total of 4163 TGT and PGT posts was released in 2022, with the application process concluding in August of the same year. Candidates have been awaiting the exam for a considerable period, nearing three years.

Number of Registered Candidates for UP TGT Exam Approximately 8.69 lakh candidates have applied for 3539 TGT posts, while around 4.50 lakh candidates have registered for 624 PGT posts. In total, 13.19 lakh candidates are preparing for this examination. The exam was initially scheduled for 4th and 5th April, then rescheduled to 14th and 15th May, and is now set for July.

UP TGT Admit Card Release Date Candidates must bring a valid photo ID along with their admit card for entry to the examination centre. Media sources suggest admit cards may be released a week before the exam date, although the commission hasn’t made an official announcement.