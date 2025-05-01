scriptUP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

LucknowMay 01, 2025 / 09:55 am

Patrika Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has revised the exam dates for the TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) recruitment examination. Initially scheduled for 14th and 15th May, the exam has been postponed to 21st and 22nd July. The Commission’s Examination Controller, Shri Devendra Pratap Singh, has issued a notification to this effect. The PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) recruitment examination will remain as scheduled, on 18th and 19th June.

Reason for UP TGT Exam Date Postponement

While the commission hasn’t explicitly stated the reason for the postponement, media reports suggest the high number of applicants is causing delays in exam arrangements. Establishing sufficient exam centres, given the stringent regulations, also presents a challenge. It is noteworthy that the notification for recruitment to a total of 4163 TGT and PGT posts was released in 2022, with the application process concluding in August of the same year. Candidates have been awaiting the exam for a considerable period, nearing three years.

Number of Registered Candidates for UP TGT Exam

Approximately 8.69 lakh candidates have applied for 3539 TGT posts, while around 4.50 lakh candidates have registered for 624 PGT posts. In total, 13.19 lakh candidates are preparing for this examination. The exam was initially scheduled for 4th and 5th April, then rescheduled to 14th and 15th May, and is now set for July.

UP TGT Admit Card Release Date

Candidates must bring a valid photo ID along with their admit card for entry to the examination centre. Media sources suggest admit cards may be released a week before the exam date, although the commission hasn’t made an official announcement.

UP TGT Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The TGT exam will consist of 125 questions carrying 500 marks, with a duration of 2 hours. The PGT exam will also have 125 questions, but it will be worth 425 marks and also have a duration of 2 hours.

