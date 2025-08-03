3 August 2025,

Sunday

Education News

UP University Announces Assistant Professor Vacancies for 2025

According to the notification issued by the university, this appointment will be purely temporary and will be on a contract for a maximum period of six months.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025
Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking Assistant Professor jobs. Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj, has commenced recruitment for 35 Assistant Professor positions on a contractual basis. According to the notification issued by the university, this appointment will be purely temporary and will be on a contract for a maximum period of six months. Selected candidates for this position will receive a minimum salary of ₹38,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply by 5 PM on 18 August 2025. Applications will only be accepted via post. The application form can be downloaded from the university's official website, www.uprtou.ac.in. The completed form should be sent to the following address: Registrar, UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj – 211021 (U.P.)

Eligibility Criteria

Regarding educational qualifications, these are determined as per the rules set by UGC, NCTE, AICTE, RCI, and the University Act. The recruitment process may include a written examination or an interview. The date, time, and location of the interview will be communicated via email only. The university has clarified that there will be no change in the dates of the examination or interview.

Number of Positions

Unreserved (UR): 13 positions
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 9 positions
Scheduled Caste (SC): 8 positions
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 4 positions
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1 position

Application Fee

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee. For SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, it will be ₹500. Payment can be made via RTGS. Account Number: 86020100001623, IFSC Code: BARB0VJRTOU. Demand Draft (DD) should be made in favour of: Finance Officer, UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj.

