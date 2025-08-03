UP University Announces Assistant Professor Vacancies for 2025

Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking Assistant Professor jobs. Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj, has commenced recruitment for 35 Assistant Professor positions on a contractual basis. According to the notification issued by the university, this appointment will be purely temporary and will be on a contract for a maximum period of six months. Selected candidates for this position will receive a minimum salary of ₹38,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply by 5 PM on 18 August 2025. Applications will only be accepted via post. The application form can be downloaded from the university's official website, www.uprtou.ac.in. The completed form should be sent to the following address: Registrar, UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj – 211021 (U.P.)