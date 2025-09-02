Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

UP: Yogi Adityanath Government Approves 948 New Posts in Three Universities

The government believes that the creation of these posts will strengthen the administrative and functional systems of universities. This will also improve the quality of education and create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Yogi Adityanth (Image: IANS)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has taken another significant step in the field of higher education. The state government has approved the creation of 948 new posts in three newly established universities: Guru Jambheshwar University (Muradabad), Maa Vindhyavasini University (Mirzapur), and Maa Pateshwari University (Balrampur). This includes 468 temporary non-teaching positions and 480 outsourced positions.

The government believes that the creation of these posts will strengthen the administrative and functional systems of the universities. It is also expected to improve the quality of education and create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is setting new milestones in the field of higher education. This decision is a significant initiative towards strengthening the universities and making the state a leader in education.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly emphasized that providing quality education and employment to the youth of the state is a top priority for the government. The creation of new posts in universities is a concrete step in this direction, which will empower higher education and help make the youth self-reliant.

Each university will have 156 temporary non-teaching positions created, which will be effective until 28 February 2026 and can be terminated as needed.

These positions include Pharmacist, Electrician, Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Assistant Accountant, Junior Assistant, Lab Technician, Lab Assistant, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Personal Assistant, Accountant, Head Assistant, Medical Officer, and Staff Nurse. Recruitment for these positions will be done through the subordinate services selection commission, direct recruitment, promotion, and deputation processes.

In addition, 160 positions in each university will be filled through external service providers (outsourcing), totaling 480 positions. These include positions such as Computer Operator, Cleaner, Security Guard, Gardener, Peon, Driver, and Library Attendant.

The outsourcing process will be carried out fairly and transparently through the GeM portal. Compliance with the government orders issued by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Labour Department, and Personnel Department will be ensured. Adherence to reservation rules and procedures will be mandatory in all appointments.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 04:49 pm

English News / Education News / UP: Yogi Adityanath Government Approves 948 New Posts in Three Universities
