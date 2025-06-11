scriptUPESSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
UPESSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) had announced recruitment for 107 Assistant Professor positions in aided private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The eligibility criteria for this recruitment have now been revised.

Jun 11, 2025 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

UPESSC UP Assistant Professor Recruitment
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) had announced recruitment for 107 Assistant Professor positions in aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The eligibility criteria for this recruitment have now been revised, along with the application deadline.

Changes to Eligibility Criteria

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the recruitment. These changes were made following representations from candidates. After considering these representations, the commission amended the minimum eligibility requirements. Previously, a post-graduate degree with 55% marks in a language was mandatory; this has been revised to include humanities.
Candidates holding a PhD or D.Phil degree in Education who have obtained their PhD degree as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2009, will also be included.

Revised Deadline

According to the notice issued on 23 May, the last date for registration was 10 June, and the last date for submitting online applications was 12 June at 5 PM. Following the revisions, candidates can now register until 21 June. The last date for fee payment has been extended to 22 June, and the last date for submitting online applications is now 23 June at 12 midnight.

Eligibility Criteria

For this recruitment, the eligibility criteria are: a Post Graduate degree (B.Ed for teaching) in Science/Mathematics/Social Science/Commerce/Humanities with 55% marks; a Post Graduate degree (M.Ed for teaching) in the relevant subject with 55% marks; and an M.Ed degree with 55% marks.
Or

A Master’s degree (M.A. Education) in Education with 55% marks; or a B.Ed or equivalent degree with 55% marks.

Or

Candidates holding a PhD or D.Phil degree in Education who have obtained their PhD degree as per the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2009.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for applying for the Assistant Professor position is set at 62 years by UPESSC. However, reserved categories will receive relaxation. Regarding application fees, the fee for the General category is ₹2000, and ₹2000 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), ₹2000 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), ₹1000 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and ₹1000 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

