UPESSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Application Deadline Extended

Changes to Eligibility Criteria The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the recruitment. These changes were made following representations from candidates. After considering these representations, the commission amended the minimum eligibility requirements. Previously, a post-graduate degree with 55% marks in a language was mandatory; this has been revised to include humanities.

Candidates holding a PhD or D.Phil degree in Education who have obtained their PhD degree as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2009, will also be included. Revised Deadline According to the notice issued on 23 May, the last date for registration was 10 June, and the last date for submitting online applications was 12 June at 5 PM. Following the revisions, candidates can now register until 21 June. The last date for fee payment has been extended to 22 June, and the last date for submitting online applications is now 23 June at 12 midnight.

Eligibility Criteria For this recruitment, the eligibility criteria are: a Post Graduate degree (B.Ed for teaching) in Science/Mathematics/Social Science/Commerce/Humanities with 55% marks; a Post Graduate degree (M.Ed for teaching) in the relevant subject with 55% marks; and an M.Ed degree with 55% marks.

A Master's degree (M.A. Education) in Education with 55% marks; or a B.Ed or equivalent degree with 55% marks.