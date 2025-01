UPPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Released: Dates for Lecturer, Assistant Registrar, and Other Exams Announced

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Main Examination Dates Combined State Agriculture Service (Main) Examination 2024: 23 March 2025

Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination 2024: 20 April 2025

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination 2024: 29 June 2025

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Preliminary) Examination 2025: 12 October 2025

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Other Important Examinations Uttar Pradesh University (Centralised) Service Assistant Registrar Examination 2024: 2 March 2025

Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination 2024: 28 September 2025

Architecture and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination 2024: 18 October 2025

Staff Nurse Unani (Main) Examination 2023: 16 February 2025

Staff Nurse Ayurvedic (Main) Examination 2023: 23 February 2025

UPPSC: How to view the UPPSC Exam Calendar First, visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link “UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025”. After clicking, a new PDF file will open, containing the dates of all examinations.

Download the PDF file and take a printout for future reference.