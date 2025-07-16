UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Notification

Youth in Uttar Pradesh aspiring to become teachers have received great news. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is commencing the recruitment process for 7466 LT Grade Teacher positions in the state. The commission has announced this through a notification. The commission will release the detailed notification for this recruitment on 28 July. The online application process will also begin on the same day.
According to the information provided by the commission, online applications for the LT Grade Teacher recruitment will begin on 28 July, and candidates can apply until 28 August 2025. All applications will be accepted only online. Interested candidates must apply through the commission's official website.
For LT Grade Teacher positions, it is mandatory for candidates to possess a B.Ed degree. However, the subject-wise eligibility criteria have not yet been specified. The commission has also indicated that there may be relaxations regarding eligibility in some subjects. For detailed information, candidates should wait for the notification to be released on 28 July, as detailed information will only be available thereafter.
Only those candidates whose age is between 21 and 40 years will be eligible for these positions. For age calculation, the candidate's birth should be between 2 July 1985 and 1 July 2004. Candidates born outside this range will not be considered eligible to apply.
A total of 7466 positions will be filled under this recruitment. Of these, 4860 positions are designated for male candidates and 2525 for female candidates. In addition, 81 positions have been reserved for persons with disabilities. The commission has also clarified that the number of positions is subject to change. This recruitment process is being initiated to meet the need for qualified teachers in the state's educational institutions.