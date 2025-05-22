scriptUPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment for More Than 500 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment for More Than 500 Posts

UPPSC will soon be recruiting Assistant Professors for government colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

May 22, 2025 / 04:19 pm

Patrika Desk

UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025
UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Recruitment for Assistant Professor positions in Uttar Pradesh’s government colleges is imminent. This recruitment will now be based on a competitive examination, similar to the PCS exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the selection process for these recruitments.

Recruitment Advertisement to be Released Upon Approval

Previously, the commission proposed a merit list based on 75% weightage to the screening test and 25% to the interview. However, this proposal was not approved. Now, a proposal has been submitted for candidate selection based on a screening test, followed by a main examination to assess subject knowledge, and finally, an interview. Reports suggest this proposal may soon be approved.

Recruitment of Assistant Professors for Over 500 Seats

According to available information, more than 500 Assistant Professor positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Advertisements for this Assistant Professor recruitment will be released after approval. Previously, in 2020, recruitment for approximately 128 positions across 19 subjects was announced.

Assistant Professor Examination Pattern

The screening test will consist of multiple-choice questions. The main examination will assess candidates’ subject-specific knowledge. The interview will evaluate candidates’ aptitude. For detailed information, candidates should wait for the advertisement release.

Subjects for Assistant Professor Recruitment

This recruitment will select eligible candidates for approximately 562 positions across 23 subjects. The highest number of recruitments will be for Commerce subjects, with 65 seats. English will have 47, Sociology 43, and Chemistry and Hindi will each have 41 positions. Economics will have 37, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics and Physical Education will each have 33, Political Science 29, History 23, Geography 22, Home Science 20, Psychology and Sanskrit will each have 17, and Physics will have 14 positions. Education will have six, while Urdu, Instrumental Music, and Statistics will each have one position, as will Computer Science and Persian.

