UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment for More Than 500 Posts

Recruitment Advertisement to be Released Upon Approval Previously, the commission proposed a merit list based on 75% weightage to the screening test and 25% to the interview. However, this proposal was not approved. Now, a proposal has been submitted for candidate selection based on a screening test, followed by a main examination to assess subject knowledge, and finally, an interview. Reports suggest this proposal may soon be approved.

Recruitment of Assistant Professors for Over 500 Seats According to available information, more than 500 Assistant Professor positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Advertisements for this Assistant Professor recruitment will be released after approval. Previously, in 2020, recruitment for approximately 128 positions across 19 subjects was announced.

Assistant Professor Examination Pattern The screening test will consist of multiple-choice questions. The main examination will assess candidates’ subject-specific knowledge. The interview will evaluate candidates’ aptitude. For detailed information, candidates should wait for the advertisement release.