UPPSC Computer Assistant Recruitment 2025: O Level/Diploma Holders Eligible

Who can apply? Only candidates who have completed 10+2 (Intermediate) along with a computer diploma, a DOEACC/NIELIT ‘O’ level certificate, or an equivalent computer qualification recognised by the Government of India are eligible for this recruitment.

What is the age limit? The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 40 years to apply. The age will be calculated as of 1 July 2025. Therefore, only those candidates born between 2 July 1985 and 1 July 2007 are eligible to apply.

How to apply? Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in. First, register on the website. Then fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents (such as educational certificates, photograph, signature).

Submit the form after fee payment. What is the application fee? General, OBC, EWS category: ₹105 SC, ST category: ₹65 Divyang category: ₹25 The fee can be paid online. What will be the salary? Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹5,200 to ₹20,200, including a grade pay of ₹2,400. In addition, they will receive dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other government benefits.