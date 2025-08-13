13 August 2025,

Education News

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for More Than 1516 Posts

This recruitment drive includes a total of 1516 posts. These comprise 1471 lecturer posts across 13 subjects, 43 posts for visually impaired lecturers, and 2 professor posts at the Jail Training School.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

CG Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy (Photo-ANI)

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online application process for lecturer positions in government inter-colleges. This recruitment drive includes a total of 1516 posts, comprising 1471 lecturer positions across 13 subjects, 43 posts for visually impaired lecturers, and 2 professor positions in a jail training school. A significant change in recruitment rules this year makes a B.Ed degree mandatory. Previously, a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject was sufficient; however, now a B.Ed is also required in addition to the postgraduate qualification.

Subject-wise Eligibility

Sociology, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English – PG and B.Ed in the relevant subject are mandatory.
History – PG and B.Ed in Ancient, Medieval, or Modern History.
Life Science – PG and B.Ed in Botany or Zoology.
Hindi – PG in Hindi, Sanskrit as a subject at the undergraduate level, and B.Ed.
Sanskrit – PG and B.Ed in Sanskrit.

Notification Pending for Some Subjects

The requirement for B.Ed has been waived for Home Science in the Women's branch and Commerce in the Men's branch, but notifications for these subjects are yet to be released. Furthermore, recruitment for Computer Science, Physical Education, Persian, Psychology, Education, Logic, Agriculture, Music, and Military Science is currently stalled.

Application and Examination Process

Application Deadline: 12 September 2025
Error Correction Date: 19 September 2025
The selection process will involve both preliminary and main examinations.
Preliminary Examination: A 300-mark MCQ paper (80 questions from the optional subject, 40 questions from General Studies). One-third of a mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.
Main Examination: Paper I – General Hindi and Essay; Paper II – Optional Subject.
For the first time in this recruitment, outstanding national and international-level players will receive reservation benefits, similar to the LT Grade teacher recruitment.

Subject-wise Major Vacancies

Physics: 190 posts (86 male, 104 female)
English: 184 posts (100 male, 84 female)
Hindi: 162 posts (82 male, 80 female)
Chemistry: 147 posts (85 male, 62 female)
Biology: 146 posts (73 male, 73 female)
Mathematics: 122 posts (94 male, 28 female)
Political Science: 105 posts (51 male, 54 female)

