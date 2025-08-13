UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for More Than 1516 Posts

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the online application process for lecturer positions in government inter-colleges. This recruitment drive includes a total of 1516 posts, comprising 1471 lecturer positions across 13 subjects, 43 posts for visually impaired lecturers, and 2 professor positions in a jail training school. A significant change in recruitment rules this year makes a B.Ed degree mandatory. Previously, a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject was sufficient; however, now a B.Ed is also required in addition to the postgraduate qualification.