UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates Released, Know the Full Schedule

UPPSC: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination dates for eight more subjects for the recruitment of 7,466 posts of LT Grade (Trained Graduate or Assistant Teacher) in government schools. According to Secretary Omkar Nath Singh, the examinations for these subjects will be held on four days between January 17 and January 25, 2026. Earlier, the examination dates for six subjects were announced on September 20. Now, only the examination date for the Computer subject remains to be released. A record 12,36,238 candidates have applied for this recruitment, which is being conducted after seven years. Thus, an average of 166 candidates have applied for each post. In the previous recruitment in 2018, 7,63,317 candidates had applied for 10,768 LT Grade posts.
As per the schedule, the Social Science and Biology examinations will be held on January 17. The Social Science exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM, and the Biology exam will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. The English and Physical Education examinations will take place on January 18, following the same timetable. The examinations for Arts and Agriculture/Horticulture subjects are scheduled for January 24, while the Urdu and Music examinations will be held on January 25. As per the previously announced schedule, the Mathematics and Hindi examinations will be held on December 6, Science and Sanskrit on December 7, and Home Science and Commerce on December 21.
A significant change has been made in this year's LT Grade teacher recruitment process. The selection will now be based on two stages: Preliminary and Main examinations. In the 2018 recruitment, selection was based on a single examination, but this time, an MCQ-type preliminary examination will be conducted to screen candidates. The preliminary examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions of two hours' duration, with 30 questions from General Studies and 120 questions from the concerned subject. Each question will carry two marks. The Social Science subject's main part will be divided into four sections: Geography, History, Economics, and Civics, from which candidates can choose any two sections to answer. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination.
The main examination will be of 200 marks, with a total of 20 questions. The question paper will be divided into two sections. Section 'A' will contain short answer questions to be answered in 125 words, while Section 'B' will have long answer questions to be answered in 200 words. Short answer questions will carry eight marks each, and long answer questions will carry 12 marks each. The final selection will be made solely based on the marks obtained in the main examination.
