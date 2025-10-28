UPPSC LT Grade Exam Dates Released, Know the Full Schedule

UPPSC: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination dates for eight more subjects for the recruitment of 7,466 posts of LT Grade (Trained Graduate or Assistant Teacher) in government schools. According to Secretary Omkar Nath Singh, the examinations for these subjects will be held on four days between January 17 and January 25, 2026. Earlier, the examination dates for six subjects were announced on September 20. Now, only the examination date for the Computer subject remains to be released. A record 12,36,238 candidates have applied for this recruitment, which is being conducted after seven years. Thus, an average of 166 candidates have applied for each post. In the previous recruitment in 2018, 7,63,317 candidates had applied for 10,768 LT Grade posts.